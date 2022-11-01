Kingsley City Council — Ordinance 268 (Sewer Rates)
Kingsley City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 268
An Ordinance amending Chapter 99 Section 99.02.
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 99 Section 99.02 shall read as follows:
99.02 RATE. Each customer shall pay sewer service charges for the use of and for the service supplied by the municipal sanitary sewer system based upon the amount of water consumed as follows:
Residence….$25.00 per month
Multiple Unit Residence….$25.00 per month
Commercial….$25.00 per month
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1, 2023 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: August 15, 2022
Second Reading: September 6, 2022
Third Reading: October 3, 2022
Passed by the Council on the 3rd day of October, 2022 and approved this 3rd day of October, 2022.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 3, 2022