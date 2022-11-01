Kingsley City Council — Ordinance 269 (Garbage Rates)
Kingsley City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 269
An Ordinance amending Chapter 106, Section 106.08(1).
Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:
Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 106, Section 106.08(1) shall read as follows:
1. Fees for Collection. The fee for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, is $13.50 per month plus a landfill fee of $16.00.
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect on January 1, 2023 and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: August 15, 2022
Second Reading: September 6, 2022
Third Reading: October 3, 2022
Passed by the Council on the 3rd day of October, 2022 and approved this 3rd day of October, 2022.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 3, 2022