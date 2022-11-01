Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — October 19, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Paul Malm connects via Zoom. Robinson motions to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the September Treasurer’s report, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the fence permit from Thad McKeever of 210 N. 5th Street. Conolly motions to approve this fence permit, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Pat Smith, Blake Stubbs, and Chad Thompson. No speakers during Open Forum.

No Police Department update was given. Pat Smith gives a Public Works update. Council considers Resolution 2022-48 directing the acceptance of a proposal to purchase $600,000 in General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, series 2022B. This note is to finance the infrastructure improvements made on Frontage Road between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Hayworth motions to direct the acceptance of these notes, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discusses expenses and revenues of hiring a City Inspector. Mayor Fisher has been in discussions with neighboring towns on how best to administer this service and the need to add more specific details of the services offered by 28E. Council requests Mayor Fisher work with other towns to gauge their commitment and verify the amounts they have budgeted for these services. No action at this time.

Council reviewed Wellmark Health insurance renewal 2023. Hayworth motions to approve this renewal, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the current Ordinances for ATV/UTV and golf carts. Robinson has questions about recent legislature changes and asks council if slow-moving flags or triangles belong on UTVs. State currently doesn’t require for UTVs. Will add to future agenda for review and possible amendment.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:00 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 147,226.17

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 26,456.90

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 15,963.46

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 34,413.41

TIF LMI TOTAL 6,549.06

WATER TOTAL 35,254.08

SEWER TOTAL 22,921.00

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,447.42

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 290,231.50

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 9/23/2022-10/20/2022

4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 103.24

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 522.00

BADGER METER MNTHLY WATER METER SOFTWARE 83.10

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BATTERIES PLUS BATTERIES 291.96

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 246.60

BROWN SUPPLY CO STORM SEWER REPAIRS 5,738.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC SOIL TESTING 401.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 458.76

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 1,073.01

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 185.00

COMPASS BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PAPER SUPPLIES 963.05

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 536.12

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WATER USE FEE 115.00

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIPMENT 469.00

AT & T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 1,236.62

GALLS PD UNIFORMS 1,882.54

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO CONCRETE PROJECT 700.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,663.04

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 395.86

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 3,822.13

I & S GROUP PRELIMIN ENG. REPORT H20 PROJ 6,208.75

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 600.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 828.00

IPERS IPERS 8,467.69

IRS FED/FICA TAX 7,671.35

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 145.05

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 62.50

JERRY SAILER FD-CONTINUING EDUCATION 645.63

JERZEY WADERICH HOTEL REIMBURSE TRAINING 283.18

JODI PETERSON MILEAGE TO TRAINING 621.41

LUMBER PROS SUPPLIES 150.65

MARISSA MOATS COMMUNITY CENTER DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. FRONTAGE 2ND/3RD IMPROVEMENTS 87,979.50

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE TRAINING 333.75

MENARDS SUPPLIES 594.06

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 4,587.97

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,567.91

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR L.L.C. FD EQUIP MAINT 647.52

MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT POLICE RADAR CERTIFICATION 80.00

MIKE WEAVER reimburse EARL MAY PURCHASE 99.50

MJ CONCRETE, LLC SIDEWALK PAIGE/PRAIRIEVIEW 1,800.00

MOULTRIE PD DEER CAMERA SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 18.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 242.60

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 247.38

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,208.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 531.18

SAMS CLUB SUPPLIES 96.14

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC FD VEHICLE MAINT 7,510.25

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS.. 711.36

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES 181.89

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 74.79

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 2,055.00

TARGET COMMUNITY CENTER BAR SUPPLIES 10.71

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES 5,702.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE.. 36.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,591.92

WEX BANK FUEL 2,439.38

WIATEL PHONE/INTERNET.. 809.70

WOODBURY COUNTY EXTENSION CONTINUING EDUCATION 70.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 175,155.06

Invoices: Paid 23,025.05

Invoices: Scheduled 152,130.01

Payroll Checks 24,586.75

==============

Report Total 199,741.81

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 9/23/2022-10/20/2022

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 149,386.06

110 ROAD USE TAX 12,964.72

200 DEBT SERVICE 0

600 WATER 26,603.57

610 SEWER 10,787.46

————————————————

TOTAL FUNDS 199,741.81

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 3, 2022