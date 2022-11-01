Nancy Bahl

Nancy A. Bahl, 77, of Kingsley, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Char – Mac Assisted Living in Lawton.

Funeral services took place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. Rev. Jason Letsche officiated. Burial followed at the Kingsley Cemetery.

Nancy Ann Bahl was born on July 31, 1945, in Warrensburg, Missouri to Shelton and Nadine (Lee) Abney. She attended high school in Harrisonville, Missouri, graduating in 1963. She furthered her education at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg where she majored in business and physical education.

Nancy graduated from college in 1967 and took her first teaching position at Kearney, Missouri.

On December 23, 1967, Nancy and Robert Reynold Bahl were united in marriage at Warrensburg. They moved to Kingsley, Iowa in 1973, and Nancy found work teaching at West Harrison and West Monona schools.

She later was a substitute teacher at Kingsley-Pierson and worked briefly at Westmar College in Le Mars and Western Iowa Technical Community College in Sioux City.

Nancy was then offered a full-time teaching position at Kingsley-Pierson. She taught Business Law, Computer Applications, Accounting, Typing, was the yearbook advisor and was the first Girls Volleyball Coach. She retired in May of 2007.

Nancy was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. She sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed the outdoors with Bob and their boys. Camping and fishing in Alaska was the most memorable of their trips.

They traveled to New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Nancy was very athletic and loved to stay in shape by running, golfing, square dancing and playing tennis and pickleball.

Most recently, winters were spent in Arizona where she met and married Derrell Wynne.

Grateful to have shared her life are her three sons, Robert S. Bahl of Chicago, IL, Roger Bahl of Kingsley, IA and Ronald Bahl and his wife, Heidi and their children, Weston, Alana and Ella of San Antonio, TX; a brother Edwin (Mary) Abney of Centerville, MO; along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Robert on September 15, 2007.