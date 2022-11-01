Pierson City Council Minutes — October 26, 2022

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, October 26

The Pierson City Council met in special session on Wednesday, October 26th at 12PM. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order. Councilmen Bubke, Krier and Sistrunk joined electronically. Motion by Krier to purchase a 2022 Chevy Colorado from Knoepfler using the funds from the sale of the telehandler, seconded by Sistrunk all voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Bubke to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Sistrunk, carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 3, 2022