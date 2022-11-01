Reinhold “Ray” Hoffmann, age 78, of Correctionville, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 05, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Christ of Correctionville with the Pastor Tim Jones officiating. Burial will be at the Flemming Cemetery of Correctionville with military rites conducted by the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 and the VFW Sioux Valley Post #1750 of Correctionville.