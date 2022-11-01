River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — October 18, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

10/18/2022 — 6:30 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A visitor addressed the board in regards to a shelter house being built on school property by the City of Correctionville and having the district donate the land to the City. Current River Valley staff members were present and one addressed the board in regards to the October 14 special board meeting decision and the effect that will have on staff.

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Ted Mammen

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal

2. HS/MS Principal Report

3. Athletic Director Report

4. Curriculum Director Report

5. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve the resignation(s) as presented.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Board Policy Review For The Desk Audit

Wave the second reading and Approve the polices provided.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Starting pay rates

Recommendation is to increase sub aides, cooks and secretary to $12.00, custodian $13.00, activity and field trip at $13.00; all employees in current positions will increase by that amount increments starting with the November payroll.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Operational Sharing

Approve the operational sharing positions.

Motion made by: Sharleen Duncan

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Allowable Growth and Supplemental State Aid for Special Education Deficit

Approve the allowable growth and supplemental aid for negative special education balance request of $24,469.47.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Sharleen Duncan

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed starting the negotiations process in February or early March to complete earlier for employees in the upcoming year. They also discussed the ground the school owns for the City’s request of donating to them to build a shelter house.

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 pm. Tentative next meeting date is scheduled for November 21st at 6:30 pm.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

Thursday, November 3, 2022