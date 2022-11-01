Timothy “Tim” D. Morgan, 44, of Kingsley, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE.

A private family funeral service will be held. Visitation was from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.

Tim was born August 5, 1978, in Sioux City, IA, the son of Doug and Julie (Barthole) Morgan. He was raised in the Kingsley area, graduating from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1997.

Tim married Nicole “Niki” Chaffin September 24, 2005, in Cherokee, IA. Tim and Niki lived on the family farm in rural Kingsley where they were raising their family.

Tim was first and foremost a family man and farmer. He was so proud of his beautiful family. He loved farming with his father, brother Keaton, and sons Carter and Jayce. His girls went on lots of daddy/daughter days and enjoyed riding in his tractor. Tim loved watching movies, playing cards and cheering on the Hawkeyes.

Tim is survived by his wife, Niki; three daughters, Faith, Rylee and Parker; two sons, Carter and Jayce. He is also survived by his father, Doug (Shelly) Morgan; mother, Julie (Arlen) Seablom; sisters, Randi Morgan (Keon Tempro), Christina (Seth) Knight and Kelly (Evan) Cook and a brother, Keaton Morgan; grandmothers, Joann Morgan and Karol White; his in-laws, Brian (Teri) Chaffin, Andrew Chaffin (Sarah Van Der Brink) and Shannon Chaffin; nephews and nieces, James Beeber, Cayden and Kaylee Knight, Amaya Tempro, Adi and Arlo Cook.

Tim was preceded on death by his grandparents, Glen Morgan, Ted White, Bud and Donna Seablom, Janice and Jerry Barthole.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Tim Morgan Benefit at the United Bank of Iowa in Kingsley, IA.