Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — October 11, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 10/11/2022 – 10/11/2022

3-Speed Automotive 105535 Parts & Labor #205 1,366.00

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 173.30

Access Systems Leas 105258 Co Assessor Lease -Sharp 175.95

Aggies Inc 102715 Food 418.50

Anderson Bros Print 211137 Pat’s Mailing 7,752.50

AT&T Mobility Air Cards 1,265.77

Bader Service and Sales 500409 Parts & Labor #506 491.00

Baker Group 500426 4751 – Jail project 40,000.00

Barry Motor Co 19400 Parts & Filters 116.74

Bauer Built Inc Tire Repair 581.00

Bell, Dianne I-Pad Training 42.50

Berenstein, Greg 500937 I-Pad Training 38.75

Bomgaars 27646 Pressure washer parts 920.34

Bonstead, Pamela A. 500952 I-Pad Training 36.25

Boyle, Dennis 105056 Library board meeting 41.25

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Employee Mileage 6.87

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 1,347.75

Brouillette, Robert 33343 Mileage Reimbursement 37.56

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – Holding cell toilet 7,125.00

Calhoun Burns And Associates 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection.. 4,665.18

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance; Contracts 128.55

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 100.55

Certified Testing S 500526 4751 – Jail project – 9,095.00

Chesterman CO 321643 Chesterman Water 8.60

CHN Garbage Service Garbage – Danbury, C’Ville 255.40

Christensen, Ashley 500174 Mileage Reimbursement 25.86

Clark, Pamela 103902 Mileage Reimbursement 25.74

Clear View Window 50603 Window cleaning-Outside 190.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,175.09

Colonial Research Chemical 99887 Janitorial Supplies 789.90

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #201 1,394.94

Correctionville, City Of 39000 Water 10.82

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tires & Tubes #301 49.00

Dakota Cnty Sheriff 62293 Hearing JVJV027083-270 23.24

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,305.48

Diamond Vogel Paint 66550 Stain for BL shower bldg 68.35

Doxtad, Lynn I-Pad Training 35.00

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor Fee 18.00

ESO Solutions Inc 105279 Professional Services 1,373.87

Fedex 81003 Dwight Evans Sentencing 73.80

FiberComm 99390 Phone.. 3,935.49

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Repair 33,440.47

Freese, Donavon 500938 I-Pad Training 38.75

Frontier Communications 291028 Pierson Telephone & In 131.67

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-SP22/Brown’s 1,262.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Office Supplies 286.91

Government Forms & Supply 104575 1099 Interest 3 part sets 56.40

Gros, Patrick F. 500959 Tayvon Davis Jury Trial 800.40

Hair, Daniel 500524 Mileage Reimbursement 32.76

Hausmann Construction 500656 4751 – Jail project 1,159,304.

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Services 1,339.71

Hool Sr., Max I-Pad Training 37.50

Imko & Diversified Staffing 102026 Temps 3,010.19

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,528.73

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 9103 – Water use fee CY23 115.00

Iowa Individual Health 98500 IIHBRA 2018 Assessment 7,011.00

Iowa Municipalities Installment 4-Work Comp 36,830.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,066.00

Iowa State Cnty Treasurer 166196 October 2022 Leadership 70.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 560.40

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 3,322.12

Jerico Services Inc 102276 Calcium Chloride 21,912.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L Deposition 24.70

Kiesler Police Supply 312 Phone & internet service 2,324.35

Krapfl, Larry I-Pad Training 66.25

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 643.58

Lahrs, Daryl I-Pad Training 38.13

Language Link Interpreting 83.36

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 129.50

Lein Law Enforcement 270266 Peterson and Bukovich 200.00

Loffler Companies 500177 Motor Vehicle Department 522.52

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) Danbury Library Phone 130.38

Lopez Valdivia, Ara 500455 I-Pad Training 35.00

Mail House 148553 Metering Contract/Post 993.70

Martin***, James 104228 Clothing Allowance 240.00

Matthias, Susan 99964 Library board meeting 25.00

McManigal, Stephani 500394 I-Pad Training 30.00

Menards Equipment Maintenance 895.41

Mercyone Siouxland September Pre-employment 285.00

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport 500.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural 26,475.40

Mid Country Machine 102695 Parts #324 579.11

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Oil, filters & blades 523.30

Morgan, Jim I-Pad Training 70.00

Moville City of 167600 Library water, garbage 48.94

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 2,191.86

Murphy Tractor 99032 Parts #414 1,738.95

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Lodging, Meals & Mileage 419.65

Nelson, Carol 500604 Library board meeting 5.31

NENA National Emerg 1884 Hess 2023 Membership dues 147.00

Northside Glass Service 485 Labor 180.00

Nutrien Ag Solution 500020 Method & Escort 9,792.00

Office Elements 100254 Calendars, planners, pens, staples 772.55

O’Halloran International 101640 Parts & Labor #406 2,135.77

One Office Solution 104853 Copier Service Contract 149.51

Padgett, Sheryl 105764 I-Pad Training 38.75

Panaggio, Carol 500858 I-Pad Training 48.75

Paulsen, Michelle 500846 I-Pad Training 36.63

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-SP22/DPNC 100.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Parts & Labor #935 2,646.61

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Repair #93 346.89

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage Reimbursement 186.88

Productivity Plus A 104845 Acct #5043931147115715 291.72

Raker Rhodes Engine 104898 1500 – TH structural repair 1,000.00

Ramirez, Patricia 102210 I-Pad Training 36.25

Record Printing & Copy 194837 HR Office Envelopes 73.00

Robertson Implement 500652 Parts #911 199.63

Safelite Fulfillment 104428 Wind-shied Repair 85.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280 Fuel 1,003.38

Scott, Paul I-Pad Training 54.38

Security National Bank 208797 Travel Expenses 1,815.20

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – truck wash (3) 55.97

SIMPCO Siouxland Inc. 212625 Professional Services.. 10,775.00

Sioux Body Shop 1330 Sheriff’s Office Liability 2,114.00

Sioux City Community WCICC Tower Lease Sept 100.00

Sioux City Engineer 64 1500 – 28th Street project 193,677.45

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 ME Transport 2,450.00

Sioux City Journal 102790 Acct#180-60008128/Ad-Visitor’s 350.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Data Processing 484,982.81

Sioux Laundry Inc. 214615 Laundry 2,899.65

Sioux Sales Co Uniforms 22.95

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 83.70

Siouxland Bat Company 500960 Moville Shop 500.00

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 576.36

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 277.22

Stocking, Bryan 500385 I-Pad Training 46.25

Street Cop Training 500076 School 199.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 9,907.69

Superior Vision 104058 October 2022 Vision Insurance 2,622.04

TEC Equipment Inc. 500941 Parts #930 73.03

Thiesen, Thomas 105267 Mileage Reimbursement 29.84

Thomas, Dawn 500064 I-Pad Training 30.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 3,508.03

Titan Machinery (Kingsley) 105010 Parts #915 412.30

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Hydraulic couplers-Case 881.80

Twin Creek Animal Hospital 104764 K9 Expense 36.00

Uline Household Supplies 337.97

US Bank (STL-MO) 101339 September 2022-Acct 5,986.17

VSP Vision Service 104078 October 2022 Vision Insurance 1,514.65

Waterbury Funeral Service 100534 ME Transport 250.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 99,726.89

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #915 35.15

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 484.70

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,251.84

Williges LLC 500903 Parking Rent 4,000.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 163.54

Woodbury Cnty Self-Liability*** Self Liability Allocation 900,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy paper 114.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 2022 Dodge Durango 39,430.00

————————————————-

Grand Total: 3,195,361.57

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 3, 2022