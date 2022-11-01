Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 11, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 11, 2022

FORTY-FIRST MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Ung, and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Doyle Turner, Moville, discussed absentee ballot procedures with Pat Gill, County Auditor.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive an article from Doyle Turner. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for October 11, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 4, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,955,096.00. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Jesse Lieber, Assistant Director, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-17-22, $70,524.11/year, $2,612/bi-weekly, 3%=$2,054.10/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 6 month Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly report for July 1, 2022 thru September 30,2022. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period 07/01/22 through 9/30/22. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for Ross Fuglsang, parcel #884706205020, 3902 Peters Ave., in the amount of $1,419.00. copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve to increase daily rate to $150 for care of Omaha Nation youth. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

There was an update on Summit Carbon Solutions project from Kaylee Langrell & Riley Gibson, Summit Carbon Solutions. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive a report from Summit Carbon Solutions. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve Sioux City Engineering Company change order #4 for the 28th Street project. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a bridge embargo resolution. Carried 4-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY

BRIDGE EMBARGO RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #13,513

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of Sections 321.236

Sub. (8), 321.471 to 321.473 to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction, and

WHEREAS: the Woodbury County Engineer has caused to be completed the Structure Inventory and Appraisal of certain bridges according to accepted Bridge Inspection Standards and has determined that the bridges below, require revision to their current load ratings,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the following vehicle and load limit be established and that signs be placed advising of the permissible maximum weights thereof on the bridge listed herein.

Bridge No. FHWA No.

Section Township Range

Posted Limit

B-139 357870 28-89-43 6 Tons

C-029 354972 13-89-44 One Lane bridge

E-066 355250 13-89-46 Close until replacement

E-308 <20 feet 07-89-46 21,34,36 Tons

F-115 354440 26-88-47 10 Tons

G-043 353950 07-88-46 5 Tons

G-135-2 354130 23-88-46 20, 32, 34 Tons

K-103 353391 36-88-43 8 Tons, One Lane

Passed and approved this 11th day of October 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to direct the Woodbury County Zoning Commission to initiate a review process and provide a recommendation of a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance to address the temporary sales of food, beverages, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the RAGBRAI route in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to direct staff and the Woodbury County Zoning Commission to initiate a review process and provide a recommendation of a Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance to address the permitting of Hazardous Liquid Pipelines. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Reports on Committee Meetings were heard.

Deb Main, Sioux City; Gail Palmquist, Lawton; Eric Nelson, Moville and Doyle Turner, Moville addressed the Board with concerns about proposed pipelines in Woodbury County.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 18, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

