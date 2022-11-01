Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — October 18, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 18, 2022

FORTY-SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Salix Community Center. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Ung, Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Pat Gill, County Auditor, submitted an article regarding the League of Women Voters forum.

Motion by Wright second by Radig to receive an article regarding the League of Women Voters forum. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for October 18, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 11, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $895,302.18. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for Terri Stolpe, parcel #884706380015, 2825 S. Glass, in the amount of $1,303.00. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for Cindy Speed, parcel #884726201001, 2009 Carroll Ave, in the amount of $3,542.50. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Allan Pithan, 112 Country Club Dr., Anthon, to fill the vacant City of Anthon council seat, recently held by Lisa Petersen, until the next regular/general Election. Copy filed.

To approve the other of Randall Horsley, P/T Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 09-30-22, $25.00/hour, 0%. Change to .05 FTE.; the other of Patrick Prorok, P/T Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 09-30-22, $25.00/hour/ 0%. Change to .05 FTE.; the other of Jacob Smith, P/T Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 09-30-22, $25.00/hour, 0%. Change to .05 FTE.; the other of Shawn Starr, P/T Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 09-30-22, $25.00/hour, 0%. Change to .05 FTE.; the other of Allen Welte, P/T Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 09-30-22, $25.00/hour, 0%. Change to .05 FTE.; the reclassification of Danielle Brady, Election Clerk II, County Auditor, effective 10-31-22, $21.12/hour, 5.4%=$1.10/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4.; the end of probation of Jesse Duerksen, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 10-31-22m $27.22/hour, 3%=$.81/hour. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement, End of Probation Salary Increase.; the appointment of Haley Gonzalez, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-31-22, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-7-22. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; and the appointment of Dawn Banys, Clerk II, County Treasurer, effective 11-01-22, $18.22/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-7-22. Entry Level Salary: $18.22/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $20.89/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the Delta Dental 2023 renewal. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Joy Excavation and Tile. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for SBT Foods/RP Constructors. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Chad Janzen to the Siouxland District Board of Health for the remaining time in the vacant term, ending December 31, 2024. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the federal aid project agreement for project #BRS-C097(147)ó60-97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve to amend 28E agreement with City of Sioux City regarding residency and mileage requirements. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on Committee Meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 25, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

