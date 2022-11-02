Page One — Halloween Photos, Veterans Day Info

Mother Nature provided a great night in the upper 50’s and low 60’s as Recordland celebrated Halloween on Monday. See those photos, and read Lisa Fouts’ story on the programs and meals planned for Veterans Day, all on the front page of The Record.
Thanks to the great volunteers at the Moville Senior Center for helping hand out candy to the Trick-or-Treaters on Halloween. First Row: L to R: Cheryle Miller’s nephew, Dutch Jahn. 2nd Row L to R: Irene Claus, Donna Flewelling, Cheryle Miller, Janice Schlotman, Marcy Krantz. Back row L to R: Pam Clark, Linday Mahoney, Teri Koehn, JoAnn Jahn, John Schlotman, Peggy Hopp, Cheryl Eskov, Pert Degen.