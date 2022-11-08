Kent Baker Celebration of Life November 20 By Editor | November 8, 2022 | 0 You are invited to an informal Celebration of Life for Kent A. Baker on Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. at the Moville Community Center. Everyone is invited to come share memories of Kent. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page One — Halloween Photos, Veterans Day Info November 2, 2022 | No Comments » Page 8 — Five Seats Open on Woodbury Co. Extension Council November 2, 2022 | No Comments » Pages 9 & 10 — K-P & WC Fall Plays, Anthon Reading Awards November 2, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Pumpkin Cheesecake Oct. 27, Stone Crab Nov. 3 October 26, 2022 | No Comments »