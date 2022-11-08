Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 18, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 18, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on October 18, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present; except Mike VanOtterloo. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 10/18/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 10/11/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims issue 10/18/2022 and payroll dated 10/14/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, second by Meis, to approve the additional cost of approximately $16,700, out of the County’s General Fund, for the Courthouse generator purchase due to additional installation costs. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve providing $5,000 of ARPA funding to Marcus Fire Dept. for the purchase of a grain bin Agri-vac unit with the promise for mutual aid use of the equipment if it is needed for a rescue in Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 3-year Pride 1 lease agreement effective 10/18/2022 with Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a waterline crossing in Section 6 of Union Township and Section 1 of Stanton Township on Noble Avenue. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve an agreement with the IDOT on Hwy 3 overlay from Remsen east to the Cherokee Co. Line. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:46 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-18-22

AgriVision Equipment 2018 gator repairs 699.14

Akron Lumber lumber 69.09

Akron Public Library FY 22-23 allocation 19972.00

Allied Oil oil 752.33

AMB Farms CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 2682.50

Arnold Motor PARTS 6.92

Aspen Equipment PARTS 145.87

Astech Surface Technologies construction project 22157.88

Amy Augustine frames 32.67

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 3256.00

Cristi G. Bauerly transcripts…119.00

Chris Beeck conference lodging 227.84

Nick Beeck fuel/lodging/meals 276.52

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Berntsen International SUPPLIES 211.31

Brooke D Betsworth transcripts 457.00

Bomgaars supplies/keys 54.64

Erica Brodersen certified mail 8.93

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Burke Engineering Sales BUILDINGS 249.48

C & R Supply parts 305.13

Bob Campbell rent assist 300.00

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 298.70

Jeremiah Casson GROUNDS 570.00

Central Iowa Distributing custodial supplies 173.00

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 527.04

Derek Christoffel fuel, meals 85.82

Cole Papers custodial supplies 229.95

Cornhusker International PARTS 105.67

T & L Tools SHOP TOOLS 54.95

CWD food supplies 92.95

Denco Corporation PIPE CULVERTS 28701.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 350.12

Document Depot shredding 49.00

Douglas County Sheriff service 50.00

Eakes Inc chair mats 322.59

Fareway food supplies 428.71

Fastenal custodial supplies 166.18

Stacey Feldman cell phone allowance 30.00

Floyd Valley Hospital Comm community health services 41556.02

Forestry Suppliers deer repellent 176.60

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 3208.10

Frontier radio line 1316.30

GCC Alliance Concrete RBWA playground concrete 23465.00

Kyle Gengler parts for 911 system 1945.51

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 377.35

Jerry Gloden cell phone allowance 30.00

Randy Gordon transcript 75.00

Graves Construction construction project 77130.26

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 21647.75

Hardware Hank supplies 17.51

Jamie Hauser mileage 361.24

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Henry M. Adkins election supplies 597.24

Madalyn Hewitt meals, supplies 198.85

City of Hinton UTILITIES 114.46

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 420.00

Luke Hughes meals 40.07

Inland Truck Parts PARTS 696.13

Iowa Information publications 822.15

Iowa Prison Industries sign parts 1960.00

ISACA real estate mtg 150.00

ISU Extension registration 45.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 139.90

Jami L. Johnson transcripts.. 291.60

Jant Pharmacal Corporation drug test 141.25

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

Justice Fire & Safety SAFETY 134.92

J-W Tank Line fuel 4304.97

Kellen Excavation GRANULAR 802.75

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 612.21

Kingsley Public Library FY 2022-23 allocation 22578.00

Knife River Midwest ASPHALT CONCRETE 336.83

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber courtroom renovation 336.17

City of Le Mars utilities 236.51

LeMars Agri Center softener salt 1103.46

LeMars Ambulance transport 225.00

LeMars Public Library FY 2022-23 allocation 38727.00

LeMars Veterinary Clinic elk testing 115.00

Loffler Companies copier contract 718.01

Alan Lucken mileage 45.00

Mail Services newsletter mailing 916.63

Marriott West Des Moines MEALS & LODGING 284.48

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Menards tools, supplies 425.68

Merrill Public Library FY 2022-23 allocation 13242.00

Metal Culverts CORRUGATED METAL PIPE 43601.40

Microfilm Imaging Systems scanning service 1452.00

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6594.69

Midland Law Enforcement Center service 49.10

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1505.01

Mike’s Inc fuel 6211.37

Mullally Properties rent assistance 300.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1215.77

Northwest Bank certified copy 27.50

O.C. Sanitation portable restroom, garbage 672.08

Shawn Olson misc supplies.. 246.35

One Office Solutions supplies 246.80

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 503.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 1821.49

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency monthly assessment 37445.40

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1015.26

Plymouth Awards & Engraving eagle scout signage 70.00

Premier Communications box rental 2502.72

Primebank data processing fee.. 7.50

Quality Lawn Care lawn service 200.00

Quality Lube Center vehicle service 274.30

R Way Pumping and Mfg. dredging project 93360.00

Ray’s Saw Sharpening CHAINS & CABLES 63.00

Remsen Public Library FY 22-23 allocation 25480.00

Jill Renken misc reimburse.. 1596.55

Richards Construction construction project 15112.21

RICOH USA DHS copier 48.25

Rolling Oil oil 7392.51

Dan Ruhland sign labor 1850.00

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 33657.33

Seiler Instrument subscription 249.00

Trudy Seng MEALS & LODGING 111.25

Sherwin Williams paint 73.37

Shred-it shredding 76.67

Simpatico framing courtroom artwork 1069.86

Sioux City Foundry STRUCTURAL STEEL 10211.64

Sioux Sales Company uniform 295.15

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 2831.62

Siouxland Dist Health well testing 270.00

Shelly Sitzmann cell phone allowance 120.00

Cheryl S. Smith transcripts 50.50

Rebecca Socknat tablet and case 256.96

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 42.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steve’s Heating & A/C tower check 226.08

Storey Kenworthy pens 659.86

Streicher’s cert chemical munitions 729.61

Jessica Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 112.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 191.04

The Pride Group a/c unit 2950.45

The Record publications 173.88

Thomson Reuters West software sub court 1595.48

Titan Machinery PARTS 1103.75

Heidi Tritz meeting expenses 378.10

UMB Bank interest GO bond 15435.00

Union County Electric tower.. 112.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 249.70

U.S.P.C.A Region 21 mini trials 100.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 404.25

Vanguard Appraisals 2024 reappraisal project 39108.60

Verizon data fee 275.13

VISA misc. Sheriff’s expenses 810.60

Vogel Traffic Services PAVEMENT MARKINGS 123,003.00

Wagner Auto Supply FILTERS 31.10

WesTel Systems trunkline 366.36

Woodbury Co Sheriff service.. 30.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 2928.18

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 10, 2022