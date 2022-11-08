Probate — Donna Forbes Steiner
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA FORBES STEINER, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR020209
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donna Forbes Steiner, Deceased, who died on or about May 8, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on September 28, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Donna Forbes Steiner, deceased, bearing date of October 22, 2009, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Paul D. Steiner was appointed Executor of the estate, and is unable to serve, therefore Ethan Greg Steiner was appointed Executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated October 31, 2022
Alyssa A. Herbold, ICIS#: 0011874
Attorney for Executor
Alyssa A. Herbold PLC
427 W. Main St., P.O. Box 100
Cherokee, IA 51012
Ethan Greg Steiner, Executor of Estate
4612 Broadview Rd.
Richfield, OH 44286
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 10, 2022
and Thursday, November 17, 2022