Probate — Donna Forbes Steiner

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA FORBES STEINER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR020209

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donna Forbes Steiner, Deceased, who died on or about May 8, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on September 28, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Donna Forbes Steiner, deceased, bearing date of October 22, 2009, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Paul D. Steiner was appointed Executor of the estate, and is unable to serve, therefore Ethan Greg Steiner was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated October 31, 2022

Alyssa A. Herbold, ICIS#: 0011874

Attorney for Executor

Alyssa A. Herbold PLC

427 W. Main St., P.O. Box 100

Cherokee, IA 51012

Ethan Greg Steiner, Executor of Estate

4612 Broadview Rd.

Richfield, OH 44286

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 10, 2022

and Thursday, November 17, 2022