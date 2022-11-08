Probate — Joyce Polkinghorn

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE A. POLKINGHORN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056734

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Joyce A. Polkinghorn, Deceased, who died on or about October 1, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on October 25, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Joyce A. Polkinghorn, deceased, bearing date of January 5, 1989, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Steven L. Polkinghorn was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated October 26, 2022

Steven L. Polkinghorn, Executor of Estate

P.O. Box 447

Moville, IA 51039

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for Executor

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication:

November 10, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 3, 2022

and Thursday, November 10, 2022