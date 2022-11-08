Trust Notice — Kenneth L. Anderson

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

Kenneth L. Anderson Revocable Trust

To all persons regarding Kenneth L. Anderson, deceased, who died on or about October 2, 2022. You are hereby notified that the trustees listed below are the trustees of the Kenneth L. Anderson Revocable Trust dated on June 13, 2022. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on 10/28/2022

Bruce Anderson, Co-Trustee

423 E Birch St.

Lawton, Iowa

Loyd Anderson, Co-Trustee

3139 190th St.

Moville, IA

Jay Phipps #AT0008864, Attorney for Trustees

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main St.,

Moville, Iowa 51039

Date of second publication:

November 17, 2022

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022