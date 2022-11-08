Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — November 14, 2022
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Library
Moville, Iowa
November 14, 2022 — 7:30 PM
1. Opening
a. Call to order
b. Roll call
c. Approve or amend the agenda
d. Approve minutes
e. Approve bills
2. Visitor/Community Comments
3. Reports
a. Mrs. Lambert
b. Mrs. Metcalf
c. Mr. Bormann
d. Mr. Glackin
4. Policies and Procedures:
a. Notification of Open Enrollment In:
b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out:
c. Review Board Policy:
i. Second Reading:
ii. Policy Committee Meeting (Verschoor, Thomsen, Nelson)
iii. Open Enrollment Policy Discussion
5. Buildings and Grounds:
a. Building and Grounds Committee Report
b. Use of Athletic Facilities
c. Baseball/Softball complex
d. Science Classrooms
e. Hallway lighting
6. Personnel:
a. Accept Resignations:
b. Offer/Adjust contracts:
i. Paraprofessionals
ii. Summer Custodian
iii. Extended Day
c. Approve volunteer coaches/sponsors:
7. Board Items
a. Adopt a Resolution to Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrollment Out Not on Prior Year’s Headcount – The district’s administration is authorized to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $131797.60 for open enrolled out students who were not included in the district’s previous year certified enrollment count.
b. Sale of vehicles:
c. IASB Needs Assessment: Question Selection
d. Good of the Cause
8. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 10, 2022