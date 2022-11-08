Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — November 14, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

November 14, 2022 — 7:30 PM

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Visitor/Community Comments

3. Reports

a. Mrs. Lambert

b. Mrs. Metcalf

c. Mr. Bormann

d. Mr. Glackin

4. Policies and Procedures:

a. Notification of Open Enrollment In:

b. Notification of Open Enrollment Out:

c. Review Board Policy:

i. Second Reading:

ii. Policy Committee Meeting (Verschoor, Thomsen, Nelson)

iii. Open Enrollment Policy Discussion

5. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Building and Grounds Committee Report

b. Use of Athletic Facilities

c. Baseball/Softball complex

d. Science Classrooms

e. Hallway lighting

6. Personnel:

a. Accept Resignations:

b. Offer/Adjust contracts:

i. Paraprofessionals

ii. Summer Custodian

iii. Extended Day

c. Approve volunteer coaches/sponsors:

7. Board Items

a. Adopt a Resolution to Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Open Enrollment Out Not on Prior Year’s Headcount – The district’s administration is authorized to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $131797.60 for open enrolled out students who were not included in the district’s previous year certified enrollment count.

b. Sale of vehicles:

c. IASB Needs Assessment: Question Selection

d. Good of the Cause

8. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 10, 2022