Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — October 18, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 10/18/2022 – 10/18/2022

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 302.50

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 DH Shredding Service 10.00

Ace Refrigeration Co 1472 Replace Capillary Tube 553.58

Adame***, Anais Mileage 315.63

Advanced Correction 105264 Health Services 99,409.10

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 146.25

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 11.78

Anthon City Of 125351 Anthon Little Courthouse 117.67

AT&T Mobility 103362 Texting for 911 system 104.21

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 DH Rugs 340.09

Aventure Staffing & 102513 Temp Custodian 1,982.20

Beeson, Gary 104306 Anthon Little Courthouse 50.00

Blatchford***, Sara 100925 NCICP Conference 709.04

Bomgaars Shop Tools 261.75

Bound Tree Medical 99477 Gloves 20,242.50

Bremer***, Ivy DIA Training.. 376.77

Bremer**, Virgil H 31202 Clothing Allowance 42.80

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage Reimbursement 10.00

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 Laboratory Symposium 333.91

Burgess Public Health 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 555.20

Canon Financial Services 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

CC Properties LLC 104489 1153 – Rental Assistance 720.00

CDW Government 1366 Classrooms Wireless Keyboards 114.45

Centurylink Telephone 219.28

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare 750.99

Chesterman CO Water 558.50

City Farmers Inc 104935 DH Lawn Service & Fert WC App 522.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform 100.00

Coffee King Inc Coffee 95.30

Cole Papers Inc 500417 DH Custodial Supplies 2,767.97

Colorado Serum Co 53975 Med/Lab Supplies 202.00

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 18,658.68

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 293.77

Correctionville Bldg Center 61849 Bridges 2,549.54

Crittenton Center Shelter 8,490.30

Delperdang***, Trista 500921 Mileage 81.88

Delperdang, Paige Mileage 9.38

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Fees 2,219.37

Dennis Supply 66052 9101 – Electric motor 234.48

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Service 3,340.38

Dirks***, Allison E 500641 Frances Jouwstra Sadden 988.00

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.56

Downs Lupercio***, Rosa 104350 Mileage 115.63

Drent***, Angela A 101024 Large Photo Prints 162.39

Evil Twin Software 500527 WhereUVote Fee 1,577.00

FiberComm Phone Service.. 741.06

Finish Line Fuels 500727 DH Fleet Fuel 173.38

Fisher Healthcare (P-IL) 758 Med/Lab Supplies 907.51

Floyd Valley Commun 99085 Service Area 3 Preparedness 2,500.92

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Preparedness 173.52

Foulk Brothers P&H 85600 Repaired Sprinkler Zone 90.00

GCC Alliance Concrete 102060 Cement 8,050.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,694.93

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printers 722.97

Graffix Inc Flyswatters 1,824.10

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 New Tires EMA Truck 816.64

Grassroots K9, LLC 500968 K9 Training 5,000.00

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 Annual Zoom Subscription 310.17

Hanson***, Elizabeth Mileage.. 6.88

Hardersen, Darla J. 500973 I-Pad Training 36.25

Health Services of Lyon 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 109.67

Hegg Memorial Hospital 99599 Service Area 3 Prepare..7,018.20

Hill***, Faye E 798 Mileage for ICEOO Meeting 284.38

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028449 749.70

Hobart, Michael 500976 I-Pad Training 36.25

Hornick City of 112900 Water.. 75.64

Hubbard, Patricia 500967 I-Pad Training 37.50

Hunwardsen***, Amber M 98589 Mileage 43.44

HyVee Inc. BOH Meeting 20.12

Hydraulic Sales & Service 115400 Parts #927 110.59

IDEXX Distribution 99460 Med/Lab Supplies 7,149.85

Imko & Diversified Staffing 102026 Temps 2,946.41

Independent Technologies 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 4,429.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,144.51

Iowa Chronic Care 104254 EHanson Clinic Health 1,500.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 625.00

Iowa Prison Ind 160784 Vehicle Decals 1,058.31

ISACA 251737 Pat – ISACA 2022 Real Estate 300.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #933 782.64

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,175.55

Jacobs Electric 122161 30A camper receptacles 635.33

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 3,121.10

Jeo Consulting Group 98187 Proj #R220747.00/Facility 6,880.00

Jessen Automotive 105818 Acct #17475/Battery (2-yr) 210.06

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson Controls Security 105667 OC22-DC22 Security 1,467.98

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 53.20

Klass Law Firm LLP 1785 J/M Matters 1,180.60

Klemish***, Alexcia Mileage 3.13

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 647.61

Language Line Services 1369 DH Interpreter Service 1,319.58

Loffler Companies 500177 Copier Maintenance 1,420.83

Lubben, Karleen A. 500971 I-Pad Training 38.75

Luna***, Maria Mileage 99.38

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 15,991.30

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Preparedness 185.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 3,905.79

Managed Emergency Surge 500118 CLopez & AUhl Conference 1,190.00

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting & Mileage 30.63

McArthur Sheet Metal 156261 Bridges 325.00

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 40.00

Melville***, Lori 99830 Victim Witness Conference 237.50

Menards Shop Supplies 29.13

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 Wellness Fees 1,128.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 749.15

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 879.20

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts #932 1,642.69

Miller***, Megan Mileage 45.00

Moreno***, Katherine Commission Meeting & Mileage 31.88

Motorola Solutions 103202 1500 – RMS project 337,500.00

Mouw***, Jon 500812 9102 – Mileage, parts 32.25

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Parts & Labor #26 730.58

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 30.00

Murphy Tractor 99032 Filters #213, #217 2,518.46

National Academies 98469 EMD Rose, Mills, Tadlock 165.00

Neapolitan Labs LLC 500484 Elections Website 1,000.00

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 735.32

Norton***, Dawn 101268 United Way Raffle reimburse 515.92

Oetken***, Lori A. Mileage 32.50

Office Elements 100254 Calendars, pens, tape, planners 163.95

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 998.79

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #517 12.99

Osceola Community Hospital 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 6,197.14

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 20.00

Ouellette, Lois 500972 I-Pad Training 33.75

Parker, Barbara 99064 Mileage Reimbursement 21.25

Pathology Medical S 1859 DH CLIA Laboratory Director 125.00

Patterson Dental 98545 Med/Lab Supplies CH Dental 3,703.99

Pflanz Electronics 186406 Technolog Upgrades CA 41,856.64

Pierson, City of 1571 Water 48.52

Pinnacle Performance 105288 Parts & Labor on Mower 181.92

Pioneer Auto Vehicle Maint 200.00

Plumbing & Heating 189296 9101 – Plumbing supplies 2,195.47

Plymouth County Sheriff 189600 FECR113436 Service fee 56.50

Presto-X Pest Control 141.25

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Office Supply Reimburse 4.48

Quality Telecommuni 103001 Labor & headset with adaptor.. 1,118.25

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Pat’s Mailing 3,913.00

Rey Freeman Communication105737 Interop planning 5,616.99

Ricoh USA, Inc. Meter 194.17

Riverside Technolog 500713 Laptops & Monitors CADE 38,964.48

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – Water sampling 95.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear main in C block 290.00

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting & Mileage 33.75

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Pin for back wheel/Schulte 100.74

Sackett Septic 500979 Pumping-Cabins, dump station 1,000.00

Sanofi Pasteur Inc 100782 Med/Lab Supplies 1,674.94

Signs By Tomorrow Signs 364.00

Singing Hills Auto 104619 Car Washes 306.90

Sioux Body Shop 1330 Vehicle Maint 1,811.00

Sioux City Journal 105512 Termination 206.57

Sioux City Museum 226452 10/31/22 – DAV Drivers 200.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 K9 Expense 94.00

Sioux City Sprinkle 500966 Sprinkler System Consult 180.00

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) DH CMG 3,890.99

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts & Labor 2,435.66

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 53.23

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Administrative Fee 3,377.00

Siouxland Taxi 102147 Taxi Service TXIX CAH 54.90

Sirchie Finger Print Laboratories 260 Evidence Box 116.79

Smith, Debra A. 500965 I-Pad Training 36.25

Sparklight 952 Cable 356.85

Spee Dee Delivery Service 104385 September 2022 Shipping.. 38.22

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Oil Change #102 90.32

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Bar oil & 2-cycle oil 74.83

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 77.03

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 DH Arsenic Testing 1,250.50

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #302 35.89

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 10,099.68

Thompson Electric Co 231500 9101 -Repair issues 624.59

Thompson***, Jeremiah 500756 NCICP Conference 808.03

Turk, Mari H 117746 Termination hearing 31.50

Uhl***, Aimee Mileage 31.88

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 1,346.63

Umbach Seed & Feed 237288 Soybean meal for swans 37.90

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Readings 600.00

Vaughn***, Rani Mileage 101.38

Verizon Connect Fleet 500622 GPS Equipment & Service 2,132.33

Verizon Wireless 98927 Cell Phones 380534334 1,899.16

Vogel Traffic Servi 240589 Pavement Markings 2022 110,982.50

Volano Software LLC 500939 Fine Collection Software 5,809.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 202,855.14

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Copier Lease Pmt #4 132.25

West Des Moines Marriott 759 Lodging for Hill 564.48

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Hydraulic hose fitting 38.82

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent October 2022 3,666.71

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 582.89

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-SP22/Parks 5,000.76

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 912.00

Woodbury County Debt Service 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 Mileage Reimbursement 21.25

Ziegler Inc 274129 Parts & Labor #512 65.32

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly Mileage.. 61.88

Zyris Inc Isolite Pro 3,153.82

————————————————-

Grand Total: 1,093,841.65

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 10, 2022