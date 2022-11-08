Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — October 25, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 10/25/2022 – 10/25/2022

Associates For Psychiatric 101002 MHMH031050 1,600.00

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 1500 – Taser/camera CIP 36,906.60

Barnes & Noble Books 910.31

Bomgaars 27646 Maintenance: Buildings 177.09

Boone Brothers Roof 102667 9103 – Roof repair 3,317.94

Butler***, Dennis D 38425 Mileage Reimbursement 25.00

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 East tower AC repairs 2,177.57

Center Point Large 100641 Large Print Books 2,797.20

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 158.90

CF Industries Nitro 104288 FY23 County Share 407,188.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-SP22.. 1,547.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,370.79

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 2,377.00

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Filters #502 110.64

Costar Realty Info CoStar 116.30

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tires & Tubes 400.53

Craft Autobody Inc 104056 Sheriff’s Office Liability 5,361.13

Culligan Water Conditioning 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 99.00

Danbury City Of 62484 Danbury Library Rent 1,200.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,661.13

Denco Corp 98750 Mudjacking/Pressure Grouting 11,379.20

DW Zinser Company I 500957 1500 – PH demo project 137,900.00

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 910X – Custodial supplies 471.84

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 294.68

Election Systems & 101922 Balotar Black Toner Cartridge 303.28

Electronic Engineer 75647 Maintenance;Radio & Re.. 212.50

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

Frontier Communications 291028 911 circuits 712-378-3 129.95

GAAP Solutions LLC 500912 Res 3+ Reappraisal 14,400.00

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Maintenance; Buildings 12.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 CO ASSESSOR MAINTENANCE 28.60

Grainger Inc 241579 9108 – Dehumidifier 2,094.14

Hartford (Dallas, T 103683) Danbury tower equip insurance 8,762.00

Hausmann Construction 500656 475X – Jail project 1,749,637.80

Heidman Law Firm, P.L.L.C. 105425 General Board 1,543.50

Home Depot Pro 105875 910X – Custodial supplies 295.20

Hundertmark 114771 Power Washer – Oto 8,515.00

Hy Vee Food Stores 115184 Wellness Fair Lunches.. 1,575.00

IAN Iowa Assn of Naturalist 116569 IAN membership dues/Kari.. 40.00

IDWholesaler LLC 500961 ID Wholesaler Ribbon 325.98

Imko & Diversified Temps.. 2,474.48

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #200 12,270.69

Innovative Benefit 105492 3rd Quarter Flex Benefit 3,039.32

Iowa County Engineers 229905 Registration for Mike 1,500.00

Iowa Dept Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lodging 226.55

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 School 150.00

Iowa Office of State Med Examiner 201321 Autopsy Fees 2,611.00

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 5,183.75

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #932 890.08

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,281.60

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 2,486.30

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Filters, Anti-freeze 641.31

Kay Park Recreation 500980 1500 – Brown’s Lake project 11,030.00

Knowbuddy Resources 98764 Books 270.46

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 491.36

Lakeview Books Books 298.86

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 300.00

Lookout Books Books 561.78

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,383.94

Menards 199721 Buildings – Oto Shed 728.59

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 ME Transport 500.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Acct 90980-04011/Electric 3,298.11

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 879.20

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance; Contracts 32.50

Mike’s Repair 161687 Tire Repair #55 225.00

Millborn Seeds Inc. Seed 570.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Welch, John 812.50

Motion Ind Inc 155 Bolts AMZ Machine 12.93

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,149.12

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 General Counsel 9/1/22 2,353.35

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Adaptor for Computer Video Monitor 37.44

National Academies 98469 EMD renew Keller, Larkin 110.00

New Cooperative Inc. 104730 Gasoline, Diesel, Oil.. 102,378.59

Northwest Environmental 99508 LEC Cleanup 760.00

Norton***, Dawn 101268 United Way Prize Reimburse 483.80

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9102 – Pump repair 872.22

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 728.58

O’Reilly Auto Parts Filters 564.39

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 46,800.79

Petersen***, Jason 102050 Clothing Allowance 140.96

Pierson City of 1571 Pierson Library Rent 1,200.00

Pitney Bowes Bank Inc 500888 Postage – BOS 100.28

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Bid 26,419.07

Rand, Todd 103171 Maintenance-Land Improvement 3,627.50

Record Printing & C 194837 General Election Ballots 10,182.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 New Tractor 61,437.66

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Oil 2,298.00

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Fuel/Brown’s Lake 7,453.56

Security National Bank 208797 Office Supplies 88.69

Shupe***, Douglas K 599 Clothing Allowance 124.08

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Maintenance; Vehicle 160.00

Sioux City Journal 105830 Comm/EconDev 52292 265.21

Sioux City Journal 102790 Redistricting Publicat 3,200.99

Sioux City Treasury (4 213400) Payroll 36,444.95

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Filters #935 1,461.42

Siouxland Chamber 235975 Annual membership dues 380.00

Siouxland District Health 218021 Water testing/DPNC 14.00

Siouxland Regional Transit 231257 2nd quarter FY23 8,746.50

Standard Insurance 500112 Life, AD&D, & LTD 2,563.16

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 127.95

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #506 229.60

Steig*** Craig 9102-Mileage..10.00

Streichers Police Equipment 871 Ammo 349.90

Summit Food Service 500010 weekly meals 7,643.30

Superior Vision 104058 November Vision Insurance 2,600.68

Thomas***, Melissa 104839 Travel Expenses 88.00

Treasurer State of 234610 Indigent Defense Fund 271,167.00

United Healthcare 102482 November 2022 Coverage 625.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot Spots 296.84

USPCA Region 21 236748 K9 Trials 200.00

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 FEMA: Prov Svc: 08/21/ 13,565.39

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: Verizon 6,927.77

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 104,692.31

Willow Lane 500983 Books 489.48

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 246000 Schoen Redemption 3,196.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper – BOS 76.00

Woodbury County Law 500864 FY23 Interest payment 1,528,707.49

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 2022 Dodge Durango 17,430.00

Youth Shelter Care Shelter.. 889.80

Ziegler Inc Parts #214 263.88

————————————————

Grand Total: 4,749,060.34

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 10, 2022