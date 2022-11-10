2022 Midterm Election Results Recap

The state of Iowa voted largely Republican in last Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Woodbury and Plymouth County backing the GOP by even bigger margins. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that unofficial turnout was the second highest in state history for a midterm, with more than 1,220,000 Iowans casting a ballot.

Iowa Governor

Iowa’s current Governor, Republican Kim Reynolds, defeated Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear in last Tuesday’s midterm election, getting 58.1% of the vote (706,299 votes) compared to DeJear’s 39.6% (481,399 votes). It will be the second full term for Reynolds, who has served since 2017. Reynolds had the upper hand in both Woodbury County, where she led 66% to 31%, and Plymouth County, where she led 81% to 16%.

U.S. Senator

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Chuck Grassley got 56.1% of the vote (678,738) to win an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. Grassley, Iowa’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, was first elected in 1980. Democratic opponent Michael Franken had 43.9%, or 531,589 votes. The numbers were similar in Woodbury and Plymouth Counties, with Grassley leading 63% to 36% in Woodbury and 78% to 21% in Plymouth.

U.S. Representative

Republican Randy Feenstra got 67.4% of the vote (186,373 votes) to beat Democrat Ryan Melton’s 30.4% (84,149 votes) and earn a second term as U.S. Representative from District 4. Feenstra had 80% of the vote in Plymouth County and 64% in Woodbury County.

Secretary of State

Iowa’s current Secretary of State, Republican Paul Pate, won a fourth term last Tuesday with 720,700 votes (60%). Democrat Joel Miller had 479,003 votes (39.9%). Pate garnered 65% of the vote in Woodbury County and 79.8% of Plymouth County ballots.

State Auditor

In one of the closest races of the night, incumbent Democratic auditor Rob Sand led Republican Todd Halbur 50.1% to 49.9%. Sand amassed 598,617 votes while Halbur had 595,448. Locally, Halbur had the upper hand, earning 56% of the vote in Woodbury County and 69% in Plymouth County.

State Treasurer

Republican Roby Smith gained 51% of the vote (612,466 votes) to become Iowa’s next state treasurer. Smith defeated Democrat Michael Fitzgerald, who had 581,995 votes (49%). A longtime incumbent, Fitzgerald was first elected to the statewide office in 1982.

Smith won 59% of the vote in Woodbury County and 72% of the vote in Plymouth.

Secretary of Agriculture

With 62% of the electorate (720,230 votes), Republican Mike Naig won a second term as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. Democrat John Norwood had 38%, or 450,698 votes. Naig had 82% in Plymouth County and two-thirds (66%) of the vote in Woodbury County.

Attorney General

Democratic incumbent Tom Miller, who has spent nearly 40 years as Iowa’s attorney general, lost to Republican Brenna Bird last Tuesday night. Bird had 50.8% of the electorate, or 609,190 votes. Miller had 49.1%, or 589,081 votes.

Bird captured 57% of the vote in Woodbury County and 72% in Plymouth County.

State Senator

In the race for the District 1 Iowa State Senator, Republican Rocky DeWitt defeated Democrat Jackie Smith. DeWitt had 7,693 votes (55.1%) while Smith got 6,254 votes (44.8%). Smith was elected as a State Senator for District 7 in 2018, but it changed due to redistricting. DeWitt is a member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, serving District 5.

State Representative

Incumbent Steve Hansen, a Democrat, lost to Republican Robert Henderson by 15% in the contest for Iowa’s State Representative from District 2. Henderson had 57% of the electorate (4843 votes). Hansen had 42% of the vote (3598 votes).

In the District 13 contest, Republican Ken Carlson enjoyed a commanding victory over Libertarian Amy Janowski, capturing 87% of Plymouth County ballots and 85% of Woodbury County votes. There was no Democratic candidate.

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Republicans kept control of all five seats in the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as Republican Daniel Bittinger earned 17,242 votes (62%) vs. Democrat Jeremy Dumkrieger, who had 10,504 votes (37%).

Bittinger is the lead pastor at CrossPointe Church in Sioux City, while Dumkrieger is an art teacher and the chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party. The seat is currently held by Republican Justin Wright, who did not seek another term.

Republican Matthew Ung was unopposed for the District 4 seat in the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Woodbury County Attorney

Republican James Loomis, an assistant prosecutor in the office for 19 years, defeated his boss, Democrat Patrick “PJ” Jennings, for Woodbury County Attorney. First elected in 2006, Jennings was seeking his fifth four-year term in office.

Loomis had 16,749 votes, securing 59% of the vote. Jennings had 40% of the vote with 11,440 votes.