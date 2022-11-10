 Skip to content

Pages 1 & 4 — Cowboy Bob Inducted Into Hall of Fame

| |

“Cowboy Bob” Rounds, a 1970 graduate of Woodbury Central and a local radio DJ since 1981, was recently inducted into the Midwest All-Music Hall of Fame.  Read The Record’s story on Page One and read Brian Johnson’s column on Page 4.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment