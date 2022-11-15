Correctionville City Council Minutes — November 1, 2022
Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –
November 1, 2022
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on November 1, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Pro Temp Bob Beazley.
ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert, Bob Beazley and Adam Petty. Absent: Kathy Hoffmann.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
NEW BUSINESS:
Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 5:31 p.m. Passed 5/0. Amanda Goodenow, ISG and Chad Thompson, attorney was in attendance. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to resume regular session at 6:25 p.m. Roll call. Passed 5/0.
Motion by Volkert 2nd by Fox to move forward with selling of the Nelle Belle land for development at $10,000 per acre.
Discussion was had with George Benson a potential buyer for part of the property.
OTHER BUSINESS:
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:10 p.m.
BOB BEAZLEY, Mayor Pro Temp
APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 17, 2022