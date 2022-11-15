Correctionville City Council Minutes — November 1, 2022

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –

November 1, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on November 1, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:30 PM by Mayor Pro Temp Bob Beazley.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert, Bob Beazley and Adam Petty. Absent: Kathy Hoffmann.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to go into closed session according to IA Code 21.5(j) at 5:31 p.m. Passed 5/0. Amanda Goodenow, ISG and Chad Thompson, attorney was in attendance. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to resume regular session at 6:25 p.m. Roll call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert 2nd by Fox to move forward with selling of the Nelle Belle land for development at $10,000 per acre.

Discussion was had with George Benson a potential buyer for part of the property.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:10 p.m.

BOB BEAZLEY, Mayor Pro Temp

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 17, 2022