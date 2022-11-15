Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — November 8, 2022

Bronson City Council Minutes

November 8, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, Dave West, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report: There were 6.7 hours of direct patrol. Deputies responded to 2 calls of service and 8.5 hours performing school related activities.

Visitors: Dusty Mathey was present. The work has been completed to fix the storm drain at the bar. He paid the whole amount so Treasurer Junge was asked to cut him a check for the $3500.00 the council agreed to paying. Dusty mentioned when we got a lot of rain it flooded down at the bar again. Was hoping the town could keep the culverts from up the street free of debris and leaves and he would try to keep his storm drains clear also.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was present to give his report. The ambulance has gone out on 13 calls the last 2 months. He reported that the city will be getting a bill from Pomps Tires for new tires and an alignment. Every 3 years a checklist of items need to be done in order to identify, develop, and maintain requirements for continued authorization and reauthorization of their EMS service program. Nick has been working on this.

Water/Sewer: Nick was present to give his report. He reported that the annual inspection of the generator has been done. A new block heater was needed so that was put on. Drinking water permit has been approved. Should be getting a $400.00 check from Mid American for the aerial easement. Lead and Copper requirements for all towns must submit their initial inventories to their state by October 16, 2024. Nick will be working on this and will be giving us a progress report every month.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Mayor asked if list of streets that need repaired before winter has been produced and it has not. Mayor asked if CJ had quotes for culverts on Front Street. CJ said no. Concession stand will be winterized in the next couple days. Town tractor needs to go to S&S for servicing. Plans on putting up Xmas lights soon before weather gets nasty. Matter of town sign going back up. Sign needs double sided reflective metal and lamination done. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to spend approximately $865.00 to get the sign done and put back up. Clerk Jessen reported that she had received a donation of $650.00 for the project from George and Mary Jane Seubert. Thank you so much George and Mary Jane for your donation! Project should get started in the next week hopefully.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the October 11th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest

0.00

ARPA

101.59

General

33,398.82 5210.21

Ambulance

1384.45 669.31

Garbage

2341.84 1693.12

Road Use Tax

2672.36 1052.04

Water

6172.23 3233.76

Sewer

2774.70 1741.24

Local Option Sales Tax

2427.08 0.00

ARPA

2.83

Water Sinking Fund

1.32 0.00

Debt Service

0.00

OCTOBER TOTAL REVENUE

$51,175.63

OCTOBER DISBURSEMENTS

$13,701.27

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Treasurer Junge presented to the council her 2022 Financial report fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. She will be getting it published and sending it to the state.

Treasurer Junge presented her City Street Finance Report for fiscal year 2022. After going over it with the council, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the report.

Treasurer Junge talked to the council about putting the Farm to Market revenue under Road Use instead of General account. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to put the revenue under Road Use instead of General Account.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR NOVEMBER 2022 MEETING:

Badger Meter services $60.00

Bomgaars equipment $78.90

Bomgaars supplies for shelter house $54.94

Bronson Fire Dept. fire protection 7/1/22-6/30/23 $6300.00

CHN garbage $1577.12

Flag Center 5/8 flags $480.95

HAKA LLC ambulance fuel $148.54

Interstate Power Systems generator $840.11

Iowa Rural Water dues $225.00

Jackson Pumping Service pumping of sewer $170.00

Knoepfler city truck $65.53

Lindy Jessen reimburse for flowers $160.50

LP Gill landfill 2nd quarter.. $1514.10

Menards ambulance batteries.. $5.97

Menards ballfield bathrooms.. $49.94

Mosquito Control 2022 $1665.00

PCC billing for ambulance $260.70

The Record publications $123.12

Siouxland District Health bacteriological $14.00

Wiatel phone bill $128.32

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Shelter house replacement scheduler: We had 11 people interested in the shelter house schedular. After much discussion, the city will need more time to go through the list to hire someone. Matter tabled for now.

2. Micro server for city hall: Mayor Garnand will discuss with Tim Peters from RTI as to when they can come up with a package.

3. Resolution #10-2022: There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant to adopt Resolution #10-2022 with the intent of the council to appoint a city council member replacing Doug Williams. Oral vote: Jessen-yes, Amick-yes, Merchant-yes, West-yes. Notice of intent to fill council vacancy by appointment will be published in the Moville Record.

4. ICAP grant for $1000.00 has been approved. The city will be getting their check in the next couple of weeks.

5. Siouxland Humane Society contract: There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have the contract signed and sent back.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen – no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: talked with Clerk Jessen to buy town flags elsewhere as to the ones that were purchased were pretty expensive.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:10 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 17, 2022