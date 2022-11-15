Bronson City Council — Notice of Intent to Fill Vacancy

CITY OF BRONSON, IOWA

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILL COUNCIL VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT

The City of Bronson has a vacancy in the office of City Councilman for the seat formerly occupied by Douglas Williams. The council has determined it will be in the best interest of the City to proceed to fill the vacancy by appointment. The appointed council person will serve until the results of the City Election to be held November 7, 2023 have been canvased and certified by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The vacancy may also be filled by a special election. The public has the right to require a Special Election. To request Special Election a petition must be filed with the City Clerk the latter of 14 days after the publication of this notice or 14 days after the council makes the appointment. The

Council may act to fill the vacancy at any regular or special meeting after the date of publication.

The Petition must have the signature of eleven electors residing in the City of Bronson. If a person is so elected, they shall serve until January 1, 2024 and thereafter until the successful candidate in the November 2023 election has qualified to serve.

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 17, 2022