Cushing City Council Minutes/Claims — November 1, 2022

Cushing City Council

November 1, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main St.

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Jesse VanHouten, Mary Tyler . Absent: Alex Rabbass. Also present: Joel Tyler, Sgt. Rose

Motion by Joy, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) October 4, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 4/0.

Claims:

Agri Drain Corp Parts 470.59

Country Towing Nuisance Cleanup 750.00

Don’s Pest Control Fire Dept Treatment 50.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library Materials 30.62

Emergency Medical Equipment Ambulance Supplies 457.59

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 15.00

Gill Hauling Landfill 1184.50

Iowa League of Cities Staff Development 50.00

Iowa Rural Water Dues 225.00

ISG Operator Services 475.00

MCI Telephone 31.10

Menards Supplies 21.71

MidAmerican Electricity 832.92

New Coop Fire fuel 115.96

One Office Solution Supplies 204.16

PCC Billing 308.67

Quality Pump and Controls Pump Service 560.00

REC Electricity 122.17

Ricks Computers VIPRE Update 207.90

Schaller Telephone Telephone 57.36

Stevenson Hardware Parts 38.74

Terry Clarkson Burials 1400.00

The Record Publishing 61.02

Thompson Law Office Legal Services 950.22

Woodbury County EMS Paramedic Assist 1300.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 4266.45

Library 0.00

Road Use 1881.18

Water Fund 3448.22

Sewer Fund 3920.00

Solid Waste Fund 1228.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 14,764.35

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council still waiting for City Maintenance Position applications to come back.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

Old Business

• Nuisance Abatement. Clerk updated council on news of an auction of a property.

General Business

• City Maintenance Hire. Council discussed a few options for city worker, waiting on applications

• Fire Dept Liquor License. Motion to approve the liquor license made by Tyler, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

• AFR. Motion to approve, publish, and send to state made by VanHouten, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

• SFR. Motion to approve and send to state made by Joy, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 4/0.

• Library Board. Motion to approve new member, Abby Still, made by VanHouten, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

• Cemetery Land. Motion to move ahead with purchase of land and contact surveyor made by VanHouten, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2022:07: Motion made by Tyler to approve and authorize clerk to send AFR to newspaper to be published and to the state. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 4/0.

Ordinances

Ordinance 33-2022: Amending Junk Vehicles Ordinance. Motion made by VanHouten to approve first reading and to waive the second and third readings. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 4/0.

Next regular meeting has been set for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, there was a motion by Joy, seconded by Tyler to adjourn at 7:28 p.m. Motion carried 4/0.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 17, 2022