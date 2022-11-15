Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — November 7, 2022

Kingsley City Council

November 7, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on November 7, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner Jasperson and Bohle

The agenda was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the October 3rd meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Rebecca Socknat, Plymouth County Emergency Management Director, introduced herself to the Council. Alexis Henry gave the Council the dollar amounts she has spent on the former Ed’s Café. She is asking the Council for $5,000.00 to complete the front of the building with work to be done next spring. There will be a second meeting on November 21st during which a public hearing date will be set.

Maintenance Report: Getting snow equipment ready, shelter house and pool are winterized. They are starting the Lead Service Mitigation Survey that is due Dec. 2024. All generators have been serviced and main flushing will be November 8th.

List of bills was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Total 128,927.23

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Jacob Hagan, reimb Amazon bill (goggles) 544.20

Feld Fire, truck repairs 1,559.45

Expenses by Fund: General, 50,035.40; Road Use, 14,138.33; Employee Benefits, 7,457.76; Local Option, 126.56; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 2,103.65; Amb. Special, 22,000.00; Fire Truck Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 24,703.56; Sewer, 13,800.72; Solid Waste, 33,697.70. Total: 168,063.68. Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 63,828.71; Operating Grants, 33,673.87; General, 294,842.05; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 392344.63.

Police Report: Five arrests, Reserve Office Hannan has completed two of six training modules and he will be taking a driving class. Officer Dunn will be attending the academy is May 2023 and the new 2022 Tahoe has arrived.

Fire Report: Ten calls, Fire 1 class will be starting soon, discussed radios and radio tower.

Jason Bird will be receiving a letter to move his carport at 421 Rutland St. Storage shed at 226 Rutland still needs to be moved. Mayor Bohle will talk with them.

A public hearing was set for 7:15 p.m. on November 21st for marketing of the remaining lots at SE View Addition. Motion by Beelner to approve, seconded by Kremer. All voted aye, motion carried.

Second reading of Ordinance #270 (dogs) was read. Motion by Rolling, seconded by Beelner to approve the second reading. Roll call: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Kremer, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Code will be updated with Ordinances 256 through 270 by Simmering Cory. Motion to approve spending $1,500.00 by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Leo Woods, representing KCAU, talked with the Council concerning their advertising program for the city.

Motion to adjourn by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 17, 2022