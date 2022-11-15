Kingsley City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY IN THE STATE OF IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO AN ADDITIONAL AGREEMENT FOR PRIVATE AGREEMENT WITH DENNIS SITZMANN AND DOROTHY SITZMANN, AND THE HEARING THEREON

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on November 21, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa, at which meeting the Council proposes to take action on the proposal to enter into an Additional Agreement for Private Development (the “Additional Agreement”) with Dennis Sitzmann and Dorothy Sitzmann (collectively the “Developer”).

The City of Kingsley, Iowa (“City”) and the Developer have previously entered into an Agreement for Private Development dated February 15, 2021 (“Initial Agreement”), pursuant to which, among other things, the Developer agreed to construct certain Minimum Improvements (as defined in the Initial Agreement) on certain real property located within the Southeast View Addition Urban Renewal Area to promote residential growth in the City by developing land for housing construction to meet housing demand.

The City and Developer desire to enter into an Additional Agreement pursuant to a proposed Additional Agreement for Private Development (the “Additional Agreement”).

The Additional Agreement provides that the City reimburse the Developer up to $2,800 per lot for realtor fees associated with the sale of the Remainder Lots, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Additional Agreement.

A copy of the Additional Agreement is on file for public inspection during regular business hours in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Kingsley, Iowa.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of said City, to the proposal to enter into the Additional Agreement with the Developer. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action on the proposal or will abandon the proposal to authorize said Additional Agreement.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa, as provided by Section 364.6, Code of Iowa.

Dated this 11th day of November, 2022.

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

City Clerk, City of Kingsley

in the State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 17, 2022