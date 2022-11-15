Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — November 21, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, November 21, 2022
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes Attachment #1
C. Financial Reports.. Attachment #2
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills..Attachment #3
E. Activity Account..Attachment #4
F. School Meal Program..Attachment #5
II. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring..Enclosure B1
B. SBRC Allowable Growth..Enclosure B2
C. Board Policy 600 Series and 802.6 First Reading and Review..Enclosure B3
D. Infrastructure Purchase Proposal..Enclosure B4
E. Girls’ Wrestling Cooperative Agreement..Enclosure B5
F. Middle School Handbook Adjustments..Enclosure B6
G. Resolution to transfer debt service funds to infrastructure..Enclosure B7
III. Discussion Items
A. Disaggregated Enrollment Data..Enclosure C1
IV. Reports
A. Administrator Reports..Enclosure D1
B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report..Enclosure D2
C. Certified Enrollment..Enclosure D3
D. ACT Report..Enclosure D4
V. Announcements
A. Next meeting – Will be in Anthon with December date to be set by board.
VII. Adjourn
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.
Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 17, 2022