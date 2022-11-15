Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — November 21, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, November 21, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Reports.. Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills..Attachment #3

E. Activity Account..Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program..Attachment #5

II. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring..Enclosure B1

B. SBRC Allowable Growth..Enclosure B2

C. Board Policy 600 Series and 802.6 First Reading and Review..Enclosure B3

D. Infrastructure Purchase Proposal..Enclosure B4

E. Girls’ Wrestling Cooperative Agreement..Enclosure B5

F. Middle School Handbook Adjustments..Enclosure B6

G. Resolution to transfer debt service funds to infrastructure..Enclosure B7

III. Discussion Items

A. Disaggregated Enrollment Data..Enclosure C1

IV. Reports

A. Administrator Reports..Enclosure D1

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report..Enclosure D2

C. Certified Enrollment..Enclosure D3

D. ACT Report..Enclosure D4

V. Announcements

A. Next meeting – Will be in Anthon with December date to be set by board.

VII. Adjourn

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 17, 2022