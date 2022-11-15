Notice of Public Hearing — Woodbury County Planning & Zoning

Notice of Public Hearing

WOODBURY COUNTY PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION —

WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENT

The Woodbury County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following item hereafter described in detail on November 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM or as soon thereafter as the matter may be considered. Said hearing will be held in the Board of Supervisors’ Meeting Room, Number 104, County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa. Copies of said item may now be examined in the Auditor’s office in said Courthouse between the hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday by any interested persons.

All persons who wish to be heard in respect to this matter should appear at the aforesaid hearing in person. There is an option available to call 712-454-1133 and enter the Conference ID: 516 721 135# during the meeting to listen or comment. It is recommended to attend in person as there is the possibility for technical difficulties with phone and computer systems.

You may forward your written comments by mail or email to: Woodbury County Community and Economic Development, 6th Floor, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas St., Sioux City, IA 51101; Emails should be sent to Dan Priestley at: dpriestley@woodburycountyiowa.gov. Only signed comments will be considered and should be received no later than 10:00 AM on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Item One (1)

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE TEXT AMENDMENT: Amendment to the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance to amend the table of contents and add a new subsection entitled Section 5.08: Hazardous Liquid Pipelines.

This section establishes separation requirements, consultation zones, planning areas, emergency response and hazard mitigation requirements, and abandonment, discontinuance, and removal of hazardous liquid pipelines requirements, in addition to the existing conditional use permit requirements under subsections 2.02.9 and 3.03.4.

