Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — November 1, 2022

NOVEMBER 1, 2022

FORTY-FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor, Ung (by phone), Radig, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 1, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 25, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $537,871.48. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for NAI United Management, parcel #894720463018, 1400-70 Hamilton Blvd., in the amount of $270.00. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for Clayton & Carol Lofgren, parcel #894735411003, 1110 S Newton, in the amount of $2,146.00. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Jordan Schultz, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 10-31-22, $28.00/hour, 15%=$3.72/hr. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Senior Class due to 4 years employment and Bachelor’s Degree. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to utilize/re-direct $15,000 from the Prairie Hills demolition project funds to boardroom carpet replacement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board received an update on Explore Sioux City from Kristi Franz, Explore Sioux City Executive Director. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the final report and Zoning Commission recommendation to approve Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for the temporary sale of food, beverages, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the route in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for the temporary sale of food, beverage, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the route in unincorporated Woodbury County. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the first reading of the Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance for the temporary sale of food, beverage, goods, and services during future RAGBRAI events along the route in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone from Agricultural Preservation (AP) to General Commercial (GC) Zoning District for Curtis Epling of Midwest Auto Properties, LLC, 5-acre property, parcel #884701200009. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve the second reading of the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone from Agricultural Preservation to General Commercial Zoning District for Curtis Epling of Midwest Auto Properties, LLC, 5-acre property, parcel #884701200009. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to waive the third reading of the Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment to rezone from Agricultural Preservation to General Commercial Zoning District for Curtis Epling of Midwest Auto Properties, LLC, 5-acre property, parcel #884701200009. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to adopt the Ordinance #68, Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment with the condition that pavement agreements be signed for 162nd Street and Charles Avenue. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented on participation in the Iowa Homeowner Assistance Fund by Tina Bertrand, County Treasurer. Copy filed.

Information was presented for the purchase of two bullet resistant vests, four safety restraint wraps, and a training dummy by Chad Sheehan, County Sheriff. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve to send a letter to MHRD informing them of our nomination of Keith Radig as ex-officio board member from Woodbury County. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on Committee Meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 8, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

