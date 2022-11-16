This Week’s Issue of The Record is Delayed By Editor | November 16, 2022 | 0 Due to issues with the press, this week’s paper will be delayed. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 9, 10 & 11 — WC Fall Play & Other School News November 10, 2022 | No Comments » Pages 1 & 4 — Cowboy Bob Inducted Into Hall of Fame November 10, 2022 | No Comments » Kent Baker Celebration of Life November 20 November 8, 2022 | No Comments »