This Week's Issue of The Record is Delayed By Editor | November 17, 2022 | 0 Due to press issues Wednesday morning, this week's paper will be delayed. Copies are now available at our office (238 Main Street in Moville), but delivery will still be delayed. Posted in Breaking News