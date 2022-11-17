Bonnie Daniels

Bonnie Lou Daniels, 77, of Moville, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services took place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Moville United Methodist Church. Rev. Sheryl Ashley officiated. Burial followed at the Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with the family present was from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Bonnie’s family with funeral services. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com

Bonnie Lou Modlin was born on November 30, 1944, in Blair, Nebraska, the daughter of Adolph B. and Stella J. (Tranmer) Modlin. She attended school in Nebraska. Bonnie worked at various places in the area including at IBP, an antique store and as a waitress.

On April 25, 1987, Bonnie married Arvin Lee Daniels in Merrill, Iowa. They made their home in Merrill prior to moving to Sioux City and later Moville, Iowa. She was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed listening to live music.

Bonnie’s life revolved around her family and their activities.

Grateful to have shared her life is her husband, Arvin Daniels of Moville, IA; children, Deb (Loren) Postma of Lennox, SD, Monty Daniels of La Porte City, IA, Morgan (Leanne) Daniels of Blencoe, IA and Janet (Matt) Sorenson of Brookings, SD; grandchildren, Amber (Nick) Winkler, Jessica Postma, Michael (Megan) Postma, Haley (Sam) Hill, Jordan Daniels, Justice (Kaylie) Daniels, Dylan Simmons, Audrey Simmons, Christopher (Sarah) Moret, Samantha (Caleb) Clark, Kenzie (Blake) Combs, Jaxen Daniels and Kendra Daniels; an honorary granddaughter, Stacey Burkhart of Sioux Falls, SD; great-grandchildren, Stella (Jayke) Postma, Garrit Postma, Hailey Peterson, Graycee Postma, Ethan Postma, Gregory Hill, Elliot Hill, Lennon Blanchard, Elias Daniels, Berlyn Winkler, Nate Hanisch, Payton Hanisch, Chevelle Moret, Taytum Combs, Oliver Combs and Sawyer Combs; a sister, Illa Hobbs of Sioux City, IA; brothers, Kenneth Modlin of Dakota City, NE and Galen (Denice) Modlin of Hornick, IA; a sister-in-law, Debbie Daniels of Sioux City, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lisa Tincher.