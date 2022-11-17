Elizabeth “Betty” Hansen

Elizabeth “Betty” K. Hansen, 88, of Kingsley passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. There will be a visitation Tuesday, November 22 from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. with the family present at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA.

Betty was born Aug 18, 1934, to William and Leona (Siecke) Frank in Stanton NE. She graduated from Stanton High School in 1952. She attended Nebraska Methodist Hospital nursing program and received an RN degree in 1955.

Betty married Loren Ray Hansen, a classmate at Stanton High, on Oct 21, 1953. In September of 1955, Loren and Betty moved to Ames, IA where Loren attended Iowa State University School of Veterinary Medicine. Loren received his DVM in 1962.

While living in Ames, Betty enjoyed being a labor and delivery nurse at Mary Greeley Medical Center, and also worked at the McFarland Clinic in Ames. During the 7 years in Ames three children were born – Lorri Beth in 1956, Julie Lynn in 1957 and Michael Bruce in 1961. The family moved to Kingsley, IA in June of 1962, where Loren (Doc) practiced veterinary medicine while Betty worked as office manager and veterinary assistant.

Betty was a classic “giver”, always placing the wants and needs of others before her own. She had an extremely generous spirit and was happiest when making others happy. She loved to travel and to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was also an outstanding cook and an excellent card player. But most of all, Betty was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and friend.

Betty was an active member of the United Church of Christ, where she played piano, organ, and sang in the choir for many years. She held leadership roles in the National TTT Society and International Questers Association. She was a founder of the Kingsley Mobile Meals program and served as their Treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the Residents Advocate Committee at the Kingsley Nursing and Rehab Center.

Betty is survived by her husband Loren, and her three children – Lorri Fancher (Bill McFarland) of Flandreau, SD; Julie Anderson of Ajo, Arizona; and son Michael Hansen (Susan) of Lee’s Summit, Mo. Betty is also survived by six grandchildren – Rebecca Holt (J.R.) of Honokaa, HI; Jeremy Fancher (Tessa) of San Diego, CA; Ashley Ridley of Riverview, FL; and Timothy, Nathaniel, and Matthew Hansen of Lee’s Summit, MO. In addition, Betty has four great grandchildren – Theo and Aria of Honokaa, HI: Cobey and Cassie Ridley of Riverview, FL. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Frank (Mary) of Lincoln, NE; brother in-law Harold Hansen of Orange City, IA; sister in-law Edith Tomek (George) of Table Rock, NE; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.