Pages 3 — Genealogical Society to Host Photographer

The Northwest Iowa Genealogical Society will meet Saturday, November 19. Following a brief business meeting, speaker Le Mars photographer Curt Strathman will give a slide show on renowned sprint car driver Emory Collins and his Offenhauser No. 7 race car. Full story on Page 3 of The Record.
A photo from one of the cherished scrapbooks shows an exuberant Emory Collins at the Iowa State Fair Races. Seated in the No. 7, he hoists the winner’s trophy for the camera. A familiar face seen on the far right in that image is then-sportscaster and future U. S. President, Ronald Reagan. One need not be a racing fan to appreciate the history.