Leave a Comment

Anthon City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 231

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA,

BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO SOLID WASTE CONTROL

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SUBSECTION REPEALED. The Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa, is hereby amended by repealing Section 105.05, Subsection 4, which permitted open burning of landscape waste originating on the premises.

SECTION 2. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 105.06 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

105.06 SEPARATION OF YARD WASTE REQUIRED. All yard waste shall be separated by the owner or occupant from all other solid waste accumulated on the premises and shall be composted on the premises or hauled to the City’s yard waste disposal site. As used in this section, “yard waste” means any debris such as grass clippings, leaves, garden waste, brush, and trees. Yard waste does not include tree stumps.

SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 14th day of November, 2022, and approved this 14th day of November, 2022.

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST: ______________

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

First Reading: November l4, 2022

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 231 on the 24th day of November, 2022.

_______________________

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022