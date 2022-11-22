Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — November 14, 2022

Anthon City Council

NOVEMBER 14, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on November 14, 2022 at 5:32 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Paul Lansink and Allan Pithan. Also present: Jane Ellis, Becky Verschoor, Shelley Boggs, Jackie Busch, Tiffany & Danielle Fundermann, Donna Crilly, Kevin Clausen, JoLynne Reimert, Karen Newman, Amy McFarland, Carrie Rosauer, Gloria Biegler, Ruth Groth, Jeff Collins and Allyson Dirksen.

AGENDA: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: No comments were received.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from October 7, 10 and 19, 2022 meetings and financial reports as filed, a building permit to Irwin and Candy Richards at 308 N. 5th Ave. 101 E. Brady St for a new home, authorize Mayor to sign the Animal Holding Contract with Siouxland Humane Society, and Fireside Steakhouse LLC temporary location for Liquor License. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlman, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 5-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, gave updates on 500 E. Main St and the closing on 207 S. Cauley Ave.

RESOLUTIONS REGARDING HIRING: Motion by Kuhlman, seconded by Lansink, to table hiring of City Clerk position at this time. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann and Lansink; nays – Benson and Pithan.

Motion by Pithan, seconded by Benson, to adopt Resolution #2022-11-538 entitled “Resolution Setting Compensation”, for Public Works Superintendent, Jeffrey Collins. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adopt Resolution #2022-11-539 entitled “Resolution Setting Compensation”, for Maintenance worker, Michael Umbach. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

CHILDREN AT PLAY SIGN COMMITTEE: Amy McFarland and Kuhlmann discussed possible placement locations for Children at Play signs. Different ideas were discussed and further information will be sought through surveys.

HAMANN MEMORIAL LIBRAY BOARD: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kirchgatter to appoint Bethany Kuhlmann to the board. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

ORDINANCES: Pithan introduced Ordinance #228 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL”. Kuhlmann moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #228. Motion was seconded by Lansink and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann, to pass and adopt Ordinance #228. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

Kirchgatter introduced Ordinance #229 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES”. Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #229. Motion was seconded by Kuhlmann and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kirchgatter, to pass and adopt Ordinance #229. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

Kirchgatter introduced Ordinance #230 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY ADDING A NEW SECTION TO PERMIT REQUIRED PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO MOBILE FOOD VENDORS”. Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #230. Motion was seconded by Kirchgatter and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter, to pass and adopt Ordinance #230. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

Kirchgatter introduced Ordinance #231 entitled, “AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO SOLID WASTE CONTROL”. Pithan moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at two council meetings prior to this meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #231. Motion was seconded by Kuhlmann and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Lansink, to pass and adopt Ordinance #231. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansink and Pithan; nays – none.

WATER TESTING CONTRACT: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Pithan, to approve the “Agreement for Services” between the City of Anthon and Matt Curtin to do all required water tests and meter readings every Saturday and Sunday and holidays for 2023 at a rate of $50.00 a day. Carried 5-0.

MAYOR PRO-TEM AND COUNCIL COMMITTEES: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kirchgatter to appoint Jonathan Kuhlmann Mayor Pro-tem, Allan Pithan head of Finance, Paul Lansink head of Water, Mona Kirchgatter head of Electric, Jonathan Kuhlmann head of Streets, and Barb Benson head of Sanitation. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION: Motion by Pithan, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adopt Resolution #2022-11-540 entitled “Resolution to approve the 2023 Load Forecast as presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative for WIMECA”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, Lansing and Pithan; nays – none.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Collins reported on his first week, which included snow removal, and suggested getting a blade for one of the pickups. Pithan updated the council on the Inkpaduta Water Trail project on the Little Sioux River.

Benson left at 6:46 pm.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.

October Receipts: General-$50701.25; RUT-$6277.42; LOST-$4729.79; Debt Services-$10579.66; Water-$18710.90; Water Sinking Fund-$5568.00; Sewer-$10955.57; Electric-$56497.35. Total: $164019.94.

Expenses: General-$15037.97; RUT-$1184.01; Water-$14550.27; Sewer-$4567.57; Electric-$43871.66. Total: $79211.48.

________________________

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

ATTEST: _________________

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

NEWSPAPER — NOVEMBER 2022

GWORKS ANNUAL LICENSE & SUPPORT FEES $3,383.00

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS $112.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $165.38

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA PESTICIDE TRAINING MANUALS $211.03

HAWKINS INC. CHEMICALS $599.63

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOCIATION DUES $225.00

IOWA STATE BANK BOND PAYMENT $1,495.50

IOWA UTILITIES BOARD ASSESSMENTS $303.00

LONG LINES PHONE $410.00

MCNIFF LEGION POST FLAG $30.00

MENARDS GRINDER PUMPS $1,510.06

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $313.49

POST MASTER POSTAGE $600.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS INC. SURGE PROTECTOR $89.00

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,826.65

WIMECA ENERGY $30,275.61

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $951.80

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,892.43

PETTY CASH KEYS $17.13

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,109.39

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $275.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $1,776.03

IPERS WH IPERS $1,369.32

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $192.00

LP GILL INC. LANDFILL FEES 2ND QTR $2,806.75

GRAINGER WATER PLANT SUPPLIES $145.20

KERNS MIKE LABOR $50.00

WAYNE FUNDERMANN ELECTRIC LABOR & PARTS LIBRARY A/C $66.90

THE RECORD PUBLISHING.$750.74

VAN WERT INC. IMR HANDHELD $3,001.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC ENGINEERING $12,957.50

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $140.22

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $200.32

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND PAYMENT $1,760.00

SENSAPHONE INC SUBSCRIPTION RENEWAL $71.40

BUCK AMY MILEAGE $229.38

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $715.00

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $153.75

STINES SUANN BOOKS $55.96

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY PUBLISHING $114.46

I & S GROUP, INC WATER/SEWER CONTRACT $3,100.00

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM LEGAL $4,540.38

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $15.00

ANTHON COMM DEVELOP CORP SHELTER HOUSE PARKING $10,500.00

O’CONNELL DEBBIE SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $105.00

SCE, LLC LABOR/WATER LEAK $1,299.50

ULINE CABLE SEALS $215.53

UPHAM MEMORIAL LIBRARY BOOKS $60.00

MONTICELLO PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $10.00

JAYCEE PRESCOTT METER DEPOSIT REFUND $393.20

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $7,223.53

CLAIMS TOTAL $101,813.17

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022