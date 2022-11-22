Anthon City Council — Ordinance No. 230 (Mobile Food Vendors)

Anthon City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 230

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA, BY ADDING A NEW SECTION TO PERMIT REQUIRED PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO MOBILE FOOD VENDORS

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

SECTION 1. NEW SECTION. The Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa, is amended by adding a new Section 124.02 (5) (D) which is hereby adopted to read as follows:

124.02 PERMIT REQUIRED. It shall be unlawful for any person to prepare, sell, or serve food or beverages to the public from a mobile food unit within the corporate limits of the City without first obtaining a mobile food vendor permit from the City. This permit is in addition to any other State of federal permits, certifications, and licenses required of mobile food vendors. A mobile food vendor permit shall be subject to the following:

5. The following shall be exempt from the requirements of this section:

D. Vendors granted permission in conjunction with the Made + Found Midwest Market.

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 14th day of November, 2022, and approved this 14th day of November, 2022.

ATTEST: ______________

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

First Reading: November 14, 2022

Second Reading: Waived

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 230 on the 24th day of November, 2022.

_______________________

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022