E. Bruce Johnson, 86, of Sioux City passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Services were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private family burial will be at Arlington Cemetery in Moville, Iowa.

Bruce was born on a record-setting 20 degrees below zero day on February 15, 1936 on a farm outside of Lawton, Iowa. That record low temperature was not beaten until 2021.

Bruce was the son of Robert and Edith (Christiansen) Johnson. Bruce graduated from Moville High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1958-1960.

Bruce married Sharon Preston on June 10, 1962 in Sioux City. To this union, two sons were born. Bruce worked as a truck driver, starting with Hirschbach Motor Lines in the early 1960’s. He then worked for Mobil Gas for 20 years, and then Casey Transport until retirement.

Bruce enjoyed storytelling and with a sharp mind, could easily recall details during his many stories. He was a great father and grandfather, attending many of his sons’ and grandchildren’s activities. He enjoyed golf and tinkering on the family farm he took over from his father.

After retirement, Bruce and Sharon enjoyed their winters in Florida.

Survivors include his wife Sharon of Sioux City; sons: Monty (Carla) Johnson of Sioux City and Randy (Denny) Johnson of Tampa Bay, FL; grandchildren: Jordan (Jordan) Sitzmann of Le Mars, IA, Jared (Kaela) Johnson of Omaha, NE, and Andrew Johnson of Tampa Bay, FL; and great grandsons to be Callaway and Coleman Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Robert Johnson Jr. and Ray Johnson.