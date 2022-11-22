Correctionville City Council Minutes/Claims — November 14, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

November 14, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on October 14, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Ciara Alioth. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the minutes of the October 10, 2022 regular meeting and October 17, 2022, October 25, 2022 and November 1, 2022 special meetings. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Annual Financial Report for 2021/22. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Keith Byers spoke in favor of the dog park. Keith also brought to the attention ordinances and how they are enforced. Rachel Raak and Jon Pigott both spoke regarding the dog park as well and the concerns they have over it and the costs associated with it. Ron Sanderson and Audrey Sanderson spoke regarding sidewalks and how they would like to see them continue as we have an ordinance for sidewalks and there are needs of those in the community in wheelchairs to have sidewalks to use.

NEW BUSINESS:

Deputy Cleveringa reviewed the Sheriff’s report. There were 7 traffic stops listed in the report along with numerous other calls for service.

Questions were asked regarding the nature of a few of the calls and what the city can do about enforcing ordinances and if the Sheriff department can assist.

Pat Langschwager advised the council the plow truck and red truck are needing repaired, and the backhoe is in getting repaired as well. Pat asked if the burn ban was lifted for the county. Fire Chief Wortman reported it is still in place. The tree dump needs to be burned down. He can apply for a permit if needed. Councilmember Volkert expressed his thanks to Pat for comments received by the City of Anthon in assisting them during their transition of employees.

Councilmember Fox wanted clarification on fire hydrant maintenance and how often hydrants are checked and opened. Pat Langschwager addressed these questions. All hydrants are flushed and opened and used at least 2 or 3 times a year.

Chief Wortman advised the report system for them is down. For the year he did report there have been 148 calls of service so far. A preliminary walk-thru via zoom was done on the new ambulance. A final walk through will be conducted once it is shipped to Iowa. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley adopting Resolution 2022-40 approving officers for 2023; Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief; Cody Wortman, Assistant Chief; Adam Petty, Secretary; Ashley Hanson, EMS Coordinator. Roll Call – Ayes Fox, Beazley, Volkert; Abstain – Petty. Passed 3/0. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to adopt Resolution 2022-41 accepting the resignation of department member Kourtnee Fox. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

Chad Kehrt, V&K, updated the council on the Sioux Ave Storm Sewer improvement. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to accept Certificate of Substantial Completion for the storm sewer project. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty, to approve pay request #2, $5,434.19 to Steve Harris Construction, INC for work on the storm sewer project. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2022-42 approving the transfer of funds in the amount of $12,777.65 from General to Ambulance Capital Fund. Roll call. Passed 4/0.

Councilmember Beazley informed the council that the potential buyer of the Nelle Belle land on the west side has rescinded his idea to build.

Councilmember Volkert gave an update on the 5.5 acres that Dixon Construction would like to purchase. Rachel Raak informed the council of a new potential buyer that has an interest in 2 acres of land for a business. Clerk Putzier also updated the council on calls she had received from interested parties for the land. Putzier will reach out to Amanda Goodenow with ISG to schedule a meeting for design ideas of the lots.

Clerk Putzier updated the council on the TAP Grant and how it will be moving forward after years of delays. Bids are being gathered for the project. Putzier reminded the council about the 80/20 match required by the city.

Discussion was had on the abandoned building ordinance that Moville has adopted. After much discussion council advised Attorney Thompson to prepare the ordinance for potential adoption at the next meeting

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley approving the renewal of employee health insurance. Passed 4/0.

Volkert introduced the second reading of Ordinance 734-2022 an ordinance amending Correctionville code of ordinances, chapter 63, subsection 63.04 (2)(B). Speed Regulations. This would reduce the speed to 25 mph through all of Driftwood Street. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve the second reading. Passed 4/0. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to waive the third reading of Ordinance 734-2022. After discussion was had, motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to withdraw the motion to waive the third reading until the next council meeting. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty approving the business grant to CEDCORP. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the 2023 Humane Society Agreement. Passed 4/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:32 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

October October

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$44,795.31 $79,875.37

Road Use Tax

$6,271.78 $8,822.93

Employee Benefits

$22,943.46

Emergency

$1,821.30

Lost

$6,462.87

Tif Nelle Belle

$6,711.47

Welsch

$2,433.30

Copeland Fund

$2.05

Fire Dept Fund

$250.00

Cemetery Maint.

$8.69

Debt Service

$25,140.03

Sewer Force Main

$1,400.94 $30,688.00

Water Fund

$13,701.81 $10,630.83

Sewer Fund

$8,526.21 $14,586.25

Totals

$74,696.05 $210,376.55

Vendor/Description Amount

IPERS Ipers $3,189.57

Department Of Treasury Federal $4,249.23

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Sales Tax $118.58

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Wet Tax $487.29

Iowa DNR Annual Water Permit $115.00

FNB Reinvest CD #462145 $5,000.00

April Putzier Conference Per diem $90.00

United Healthcare Health Ins$6,313.18

USPS Postage $172.04

Jenean Biondahl Deposit Refund 704 Hackberry $68.79

Allen Sobieski Deposit Refund 826 Fir $25.00

Jim Frost Deposit Refund 308 Birch $37.52

MidAmerican Electric $2,244.38

Dearborn Life Insurance Life Insurance $85.80

Woodbury County Treasurer Taxes $11.00

Sam’s Club Supplies $68.94

April Putzier Mileage $332.50

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.64

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $41.74

Beemer Fisheries White Amur $548.00

Corn Crib Customs LLC Repair $898.00

Corner Hardware Repairs $21.12

Correctionville Building Center Repairs $198.48

Electronic Engineering Radio Repair $36.95

Foundation Analytical Water Testing $99.50

Hawkins Inc Chlorine $30.00

Holiday Inn IMFOA Conference Lodging $224.00

I&S Group, Inc. Engineering Expense $1,223.75

Iowa DOT Supplies $244.80

Iowa Rural Water Assoc. Membership Dues 2023 $225.00

J.P. Cooke Company Dog Tags $84.95

Johnson Propane Repair $267.25

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Supplies $455.36

Longlines Phone $139.31

McKesson Medical Supplies $158.23

Metering & Technology Solution Meter Head Well $109.67

NetSys Laptop Repair Amanda $940.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $1,466.42

PCC Ambulance Billing September $679.07

Smith Concrete Services Curb & Gutter $21,912.00

Spahn’s Cleaning LLC Crosswalk 3rd & Ironwood $2,200.00

Moville Record Publishing $171.18

Thompson Law Office, LLP Legal Fees $5,152.16

USPS Box Rent Library $58.00

Visa Supplies $531.36

Woodbury County EMS Ambulance Assist September $1,000.00

Total $61,814.76

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022