We are sad to say Douglas M. Neubaum (84 and 3/4) of Quimby passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022 at Correctionville Specialty Care.

Douglas or Doug, as most people called him, was born on February 11, 1937 to August and Ruth Neubaum Jr of Soldier, Iowa.

Doug grew up attending Moville school and played football for Moville High School Raiders #75 and graduated class of 1956. He was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan.

On January 2, 1960, Doug married Diana Jean Sparks at the Lutheran Church in Climbing Hill. Doug and Diana were married for 43 years before Diana’s passing in 2002. They had two children, their son Douglas ‘Skip’ and their daughter Michelle ‘Shelly’.

When he was young, Doug served as a sergeant in the Army Reserve. He worked on several farms in the Moville area and enjoyed gardening as well as mowing. He also worked as a mechanic and retired from the Local Operators Union 234.

He liked hunting and camping and fishing, especially with family. Fishing was his passion.

Doug is proceeded in death by his parents, August and Ruth Neubaum Jr; his sister, Marjorie Harkins-Nichols; and his wife, Diana J. Neubaum.

He is survived by: his son, Skip and wife, Dawn Neubaum; his daughter, Michelle and husband Mike Hansen; his grandchildren: Alesha Coffroth, Diana Howard, Susan Neubaum, Stephene Jessen, Douglas Neubaum, Anthony Hansen, and Zackery Hansen; and his great-grandchildren.