Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — November 14, 2022

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

November 14, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Bubke, Haggin, Collins and Plendl. Zoom: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Collins to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Plendl, seconded by Haggin to approve the October minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Discussion on the expenses which included the MidAmerican Energy bill. The bill decreased by $8,028.04 due to a rate decrease and an issue with the HVAC controls. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $131,470.02 from the General fund, $189,558.03 from schoolhouse, $6,897.36 from the Kingsley activity, $43,655.35 from lunch fund and $1,211.80 Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the revenue and expenses for October. In late October, we received the completed FY21 audit from Nolte, Cornman and Johnson. Motion by Collins, second by Plendl to approve the FY2021 audit. All voted aye, motion carried.

In September, the Board discussed interest rates from MidStates Bank and United Bank of Iowa. The interest rate and CD rate discussion will be tabled until December so additional information can be gathered. The FY22 audit will be held virtual December 6-10. The Erate application is due 12/19 which includes funding for internet and updating networking equipment. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Wiese

Elementary & High School Reports. As the 2nd Quarter nears and the three weeks are completed, teachers are having individual conferences with students failing or near failing grades and affecting their ineligible for sports. On December 22, there will be an early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. HS semester exams are scheduled for December 20-22. The Elementary holiday concert will be December 5th at 6:30 p.m. The MS and HS holiday concerts will be December 20th at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Winter athletic season have begun. Girls basketball have 18 girls. Boys basketball have 15 boys and boys wrestling have 22 boys out for the season so far. The 2nd Annual Elementary Computer Science Festival will be held on Wed., Nov. 23 in the morning. The Annual Elementary Food Drive will be held from Nov. 28 – Dec. 9. There are five HS Seniors who applied for early graduation. They include: Braeden Burke, Shaylee Foster, Morgan March, Faith Morgan and Mackenzi Toomer.

Mr. Brand

On Friday, November 11th we had the annual Veteran’s Day assembly. The 5th-9th grade choir performed and the 7th-8th grade band performed as well. The 1st Quarter ended October 21st and only seven students receiving a F. Heather Fitch started in her new role as secretary and she has done very well! She is a great addition to the Pierson building. Mr. Brand completed training on the KP website and has editing rights now. A great turn out for Fall conferences and thank you to Wiatel for the use of their inflatable screen for the PBIS assembly. There were 130 students who received ice cream for positive behavior. During the PBIS assembly, Mr. Brand and staff congratulated students with perfect attendance and those who made honor roll. On December 7th, the teachers will have an afternoon of professional development training with implementing new curriculum, Intro to Reading and Literature. The last football game was October 20th and the last volleyball game was October 18th. The first boys basketball game on November 14th with 29 boys out this season. The first girls basketball game is November 15th with 16 girls out this season. November 23rd early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. and no school November 24th and 25th. The middle school music concert is December 20th at 6 p.m. in Kingsley.

Mr. Bailey

Mr. Bailey introduced two teachers to the Board, Mr. Ingalls, the HS English and Speech coach and Mr. Johnson, the MS English teacher and MS girls basketball coach. The next Board meeting will be Monday, December 12th after discussion with the Board. Today, the first snow made the roads slick. Just a reminder for Weather alerts, Mr. Bailey will use JMC, the TV stations and the Le Mars KLEM radio stations for announcements. Mr. Bailey will be out of the office November 16th and 17th for the School Board convention. Thanksgiving break starts for the HS students at 12:15 p.m. on November 23rd and MS/Elem students at 12:30 p.m. Homeland Security funding allows districts up to $50,000 per building per school once qualified for security measures. The Homeland Security committee visited the school for three hours for an evaluation. At this time, all law enforcement officers have access to the district’s buildings. For security reasons, the elementary doors may be locked so parents and visitors enter through the main entrance. There are five students requesting to graduate at the end of this semester including Faith Morgan, Shaylee Foster, Morgan March, Mackenzie Toomer and Braeden Burke. The new bus arrived November 4th which was ordered in August of 2021 and is equipped with seat belts. Mr. Bailey discussed the certified enrollment numbers. The resident students are down by 3 and the actual enrollment is up by 7.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS

SBRC Request for Allowable Growth – for maximum on-time funding for Increased Enrollment and Increased Open-Enrolled Out Students:

By approving the request from the SBRC, the maximum amount for allowable growth, for on-time funding for Open-Enrollment Out and increased Enrollment adds to the district’s spending authority for the 22-23 school year. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the SBRC request for allowable growth for on-time funding from increased enrollment in the amount of $56,855.60 and increased open-enrolled out students in the amount of $57,816. All in favor, motion carried.

Board Policy 711.12 – School Bus Passenger Restraint: This is a board policy pertaining to the use of passenger restraints (Seat Belts). Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Board Policy 711.12 on School Bus Passenger Restraint and waive the 2nd reading. All in favor, motion carried.

Midterm Graduation: There are five students requesting to graduate at the end of this semester. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve five students for midterm graduation upon completing the requirements according to Board Policy and the students have ability to determine if they want to continue the 2nd semester. All in favor, motion carried.

Resignation(s): Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignations of Linda Hayworth and Shelby Harvey as aides for the district. All in favor, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked them both for their service to the district.

Contract Recommendation(s): Motion by Plendl, seconded by Collins to approve Kathryn Lanus as an aide position in the Middle School at $13.00/hr and be retroactive to 10/25/22. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Kyle Trapp as a volunteer assistant for the HS boy’s basketball team. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Maddison Goodwin as a volunteer assistant for the HS girl’s basketball team. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Ross McNaughton as a volunteer assistant for the HS Wrestling team. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Request(s): None at this time

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 8:30 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD NEWSPAPER REPORT

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022