Moville City Council Minutes, Claims & Revenues — November 16, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Joel Robinson and Paul Malm are absent. Parks motions to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Hayworth motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the October Treasurer’s report, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews the fence permit from Jeff Petersen for 222 Jones Street. Hayworth motions to approve the permit, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver, Jay Phipps, Edgar Rodriguez, Mark Reinders, Kara Robinson, Russ Walker, Carol Copeland, Stee Maxwell, Jerry Sailer, Mike Montino, Tom Chartier, Russ Spotts and Chad Thompson.

During Open Forum, new Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Montino introduced himself and welcomed the council to contact him if he could help in any way. Council welcomed Montino to the job and to Moville.

Chief Jerry Sailer gives a Fire Department update. Chief Edgar Rodriguez defers his Police Department update to the next meeting in an effort to expedite the meeting. Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver gives a Public Works update. Council considers extending the contract for the sale of the property at 631 Frontage to the Moville Medical Board. Attorney Jay Phipps and members of the board are present to give an update on the project. The board requests the deed to the property so they can secure and finalize funding to build the proposed building on the property. Hayworth motions to deed the property at 631 Frontage Road to the Moville Medical Board, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Franchise manager Mark Reinders is present to update and discuss the 25-year gas and electric franchise agreement renewals with MidAmerican Energy. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing on natural gas and electric franchise agreement renewals to December 7th, 2022 at 5:30 pm., seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers progress documentation and updates for two projects from Engineer Amanda Goodnow with ISG. The first project is the storm sewer structure replacement at Terra Tam and Sunset streets. Council considers Pay Application #2 from contractor Mark Albenesius for $1567.50. Hayworth motions to approve the application, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Change order #1 on the project which rectifies quantities to correspond with actual quantities installed at a net change of $1650.00. Hayworth motions to approve this change order, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Pay Application #3 – Final – from contractor Mark Albenesuis for $2832.25. Hayworth motions to approve this final pay application, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the Notice of Acceptability of Work from Albenesius for this project. Hayworth motions to approve the Notice of Acceptability

of work, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers discussion items from the second project which was work done to overlay South 2nd Street. Council considers Change order #1 from contractor Barkley Asphalt. The proposed increase of $7590.00 is due to the granite rock in the existing concrete pavement; the pavement cannot be easily milled. At the runout locations, in place of milling, the concrete will be cut out and poured back at the necessary elevation to transition from the proposed overlay to the existing pavement. Parks motions to approve this change order, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Pay Application #1 from Barkley Asphalt for $101,521.13. Hayworth motions to approve this application, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers the Certificate of Substantial Completion for this project from Barkley Asphalt. Hayworth motions to approve the certificate, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews the 2021-22 Annual Financial Report. Conolly motions to approve the report for submittal, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the Annual Urban Renewal Report. Hayworth motions to approve this reporting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the Certification of $701,400 of debt to Woodbury County. Parks motions to approve the certification, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Attorney Thompson updates the council on the nuisance remediation for 28 N. 2nd Street. Council directs Thompson to move forward with legal proceedings as planned.

Mayor Fisher presents bids and estimates on improving the bathroom stalls at the Haskell Pool and the Fire Station. He has received a bid from Burke Engineering to replace the stalls in both bathrooms at the pool for an estimated cost of $7841.00. MCDAI has written and received grants for this project that total $3000 and Stee Maxwell let the council know that MCDAI has agreed to fund the remaining cost. Council thanked Maxwell and MCDAI for their efforts on this front. The bid for the stalls in the bathrooms at the fire station totaled $5512. Parks motions to approve this project, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-49 approving and authorizing a form of loan agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the notes; and approval of the tax exemption certificate. Hayworth motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Ordinance 2022-4 updating the UTV/ATV/golf cart Ordinance. Attorney Thompson gave an overview of the proposed changes. Parks motions to approve the first reading of the Ordinance 2022-4, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discusses expenses and revenues of hiring a City Inspector and reviews tentative 28E and employment contract. Mayor Fisher has contacted three new towns that are interested in joining the project but have yet to commit budget funds. No action taken. Council reviews liquor license application for Movillatte. Hayworth motions to approve the license, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn around 6:55 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 222,019.71

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 19,431.19

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 47,993.92

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 13,785.28

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 56,359.46

TIF LMI TOTAL 5,818.64

WATER TOTAL 38,304.25

SEWER TOTAL 23,204.42

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,417.00

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 428,333.87

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks: 10/22/2022-12/01/2022 Payroll Checks: 10/22/2022-12/01/2022

AMAZON COMMUNITY CTR ICE MAKER PART 218.95

AUNITED AUTOMATIC DOORS REPAIR CITY HALL SHOP DOOR 542.00

BADGER METER WATER METERS 1,295.04

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BARKLEY ASPHALT, INC. SOUTH 2ND STREET OVERLAY 101,521.13

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 396.67

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 150.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING FRONTAGE 2ND/3RD 3,333.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 458.76

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,286.16

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP WW CHEMICALS 2,173.49

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER CO. COMM CENTER – ANNUAL CK 327.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 67.00

EDGAR RODRIGUEZ REIMBURSE MEALS DURING TRAINING 58.68

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 301.08

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO. CONCRETE PROJECT 138.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,069.28

GWORKS ANNUAL SOFTWARE ACCOUNTING/H20 5,045.00

HEALY WELDING FABRICATE MANHOLE RISERS 3,094.25

HOTEL EXPENSE HOTEL EXPENSE MEGAN IMFOA 159.04

I & S GROUP ENGINEERING 8,572.33

IOWA ASSOC. MUNICIPAL UTILITIES OPERATOR TRAINING MIKE WEAVER 265.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 1,656.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY EDUCATION/ TRAINING ANDERSON 250.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ANNUAL DUES 275.00

IPERS IPERS 5,798.99

IRS FED/FICA TAX 7,825.62

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 82.50

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 9.95

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 137.50

JOHNSON FEED INC. ROAD SALT 2,324.07

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 8,688.05

MACQUEEN EQUIPMENT SWEEPER MAINTENANCE 567.48

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. FRONTAGE ROAD/2ND/3RD PROJECT 249,216.17

MENARDS SUPPLIES 119.59

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 1,619.26

MID STATES ELECTRIC, INC. INSTALLATION FD GENERATOR 13,959.08

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,918.76

MIDWEST WHEEL VEHICLE REPAIR 139.83

MOULTRIE PD CAMERA SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 771.46

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 795.15

POWERPLAN PARTS 354.48

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,132.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 282.78

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK NEW FIRE TRUCK LOAN 7,647.63

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 3,655.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS.. 153.91

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT-Lift station 9,160.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 104.65

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,376.00

TREASURER OF IOWA-SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE..36.00

TOYNE FD MAINTENANCE.. 842.25

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES..250.42

DEC 1 BOND PAYMENTS 12,388.50

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD HEALTH INSURANCE 1,203.98

WEX BANK FUEL 2,940.42

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 797.87

WOODHOUSE PD VEHICLE 155.20

==============

Accounts Payable Total 481,231.06

Invoices: Paid 480,850.53

Invoices: Scheduled 380.53

Payroll Checks: 24,919.04

==============

Report Total 506,150.10

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 10/22/2022-12/01/2022

FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 319,691.70

110 ROAD USE TAX 121,635.99

200 DEBT SERVICE 20,372.33

600 WATER 21,133.52

610 SEWER 17,376.56

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 5,940.00

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 506,150.10

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022