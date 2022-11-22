Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — November 8, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 11/08/2022 – 11/08/2022

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 161.25

Access Systems Leasing 105258 Co Assessor -Sharp Lease 149.95

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4750 – Jail project services 51.00

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Drone batteries & Leatherman.. 1,564.14

American Septic 105419 Septic tank clean out/Southwood 600.00

AT&T Mobility Air cards 1,878.68

Baker Group 104718 0005 – ARPA funds and form 1,200.00

Baker Group 500426 4750 – Jail project management 30,000.00

Bedrock Gravel 100541 Maintenance Gravel Little Sioux 266,625.00

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Pest control 5 tower sites 370.00

Boiler Room Service 100571 Maintenance; Building 2,137.00

Bomgaars 27646 Padlocks for parks 2,006.99

Bound Tree Medical 99477Paramedic Budget-Medical 191.40

Boyle, Dennis 105056 Library Board Meeting 41.25

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Employee Jury Duty Mileage 13.74

Calhoun Burns And Assoc 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection.. 3,996.10

Campbell***, Randi 197212 Mileage reimb 233.75

Canon Financial Ser 40698 Contract #3091-16103/Copier 202.45

Carstens**, Aaron 103530 Clothing Allowance 138.67

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 117.27

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Mileage – Class at Sioux 58.75

Charm-Tex Inc 101919 Household Supplies 369.60

Chesterman CO 321643 September 2022 water service 24.60

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-OC22 2,280.40

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Lab/MRO Fees 225.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,732.99

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Correctionville Bldg 61849 Steel braces & wire/Little Sioux.. 194.76

Correctionville City of Water 13.71

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly hosted online 275.00

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh Maint Fee 145.16

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Acct #25387/Filter change 31.00

Cummins Sales and Service 105345 Bus #2 Generator PM 1,543.33

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,083.92

DGR Engineering 104049 Professional Services 349.00

Electronic Engineer 75647 Alarm Monitor fee 18.00

Emergency Medical 76172 Paramedic Budget-Medic..273.00

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

FiberComm 99390 Phone.. 3,874.50

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Maint 26,809.02

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Monthly maintenance fee 48.92

Government Finance 228701 Membership dues-renew.. 840.00

Hamann, Julie 500386 Library Board Meeting 30.00

Hausmann Construction 500656 4750 – Jail project 3,068,717.55

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Services 10,284.01

Imko & Diversified Staffing 102026 Temps 15,065.01

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #202 10,016.88

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,774.70

Interstate Battery 133771 Battery 9.00

Iowa Cnty Engineers 229905 Registration for Nahra 700.00

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Annual water use fee 2023 115.00

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Jail School 1,125.00

Iowa Prison Ind. Signs 10,949.80

Iowa State University 102225 Insect zoo program on 10/8/22 956.77

Iowa Workforce (100360 Elevator safety/Permit 175.00

ISSDA School Hinrichsen 375.00

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 ILEA uniform & equipment 1,216.10

Jeo Consulting Group 98187 Proj#R220747.00/BL concession & bench 1,445.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (Sioux Falls) 105825 9102 – Filters 238.08

Kids Reference Company 98147 Books 189.86

Language Link Interpreting 84.21

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 379.50

Leekley, Ryann 102281 Civil Service Assistance 100.00

Loffler Companies 500177 HR Copier Contract Charge 1,740.46

Long Lines LTD (Sgt Bluff) 182816 Starcomm internet 64.37

Mail House 148553 Absentee Ballots 5,019.95

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,173.82

Matheson-Linweld 103164 Acct. #67687 – Oxygen -8.03

Matthias, Susan 99964 Library Board Meeting 25.00

Meissner, Polly 500507 Library Board Meeting 20.63

Menards 199721 Fence supplies/DPNC 2,243.07

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural gas 11,786.30

Midwest Honda Suzuki 102021 Oil & filter-Kubota #431 59.22

Mike Barkley Business LLC 103770 Excavation & pipe inst 1,962.00

Motorola Solutions 103202 Oct to Dec 2022 Service 38,512.74

Moville, City of 167600 Library sewer, garbage, water 51.72

Moville Record 167400 Record Publication 954.00

MPH Ind Inc (C-IL) 337 Radio and Related 1,980.00

Murphy Tractor Bolts #327 167.40

National Academies 98469 EMD S Uhl, M Uhl, L Tiede 220.00

NCP Management LLC 500166 Cabling for credit card 320.75

Nelson, Carol 500604 Library Board Meeting 5.31

Northwest Environmental 99508 LEC Cleanup 305.00

Office Elements 100254 Calendar refills, big rubber bands 73.53

Olson’s Pest Technic 500065 Vikane fumigation-White Pine 2,550.00

One Office Solution Paper 578.60

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 6,529.60

Pestbusters Inc 500040 Pest control service-OC22/DPNC 100.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Parts & Labor #935 1,531.09

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 25,786.43

Physicians Claims Company 99161 Professional Services 1,849.22

Pomps Tire Service 99584 Tire Bid 2,292.47

Radig***, Keith 102960 Cell Phone Reimbursement 952.81

Rasmussen Mechanical 102834 9101 – UV scanner 223.94

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Fixed Asset Supplies 366.92

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Shop tools/DPNC 135.35

Road Machinery & Supplies 978 Batteries 313.18

Robertson Implement 500652 Parts #915 399.58

Safelite Auto Glass 103072 Secondary Roads Liabil 922.60

Sam’s Club (A-GA) Food 16.75

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Fuel 56.71

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Diesel- 220.30/Owego 1,028.80

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 108,648.17

Security National Bank 208797Travel Expenses/Education 2,339.54

Sioux City Journal 102790 Legal Notice 57.82

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Comm Center 88,455.04

Sioux Laundry Inc 214615 Laundry 2,571.40

Sioux Sales Co 214700 Uniforms 91.80

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Grapple & auger parts 197.42

Sparklight 952 Cable TV 805.62

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Jackhammer rental/DPNC.. 65.00

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 40.94

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 181.77

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Hydraulic leak repair 1,461.53

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 91,652.94

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 482.27

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Hornick & Moville Phone/Internet 231.37

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 10 cases of paper 456.00

Woodbury County Emergency 104689 Tax Allocation 11,703.87

Grand Total: 3,905,246.59

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 24, 2022