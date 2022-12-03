Deloris Livermore

Deloris M. Livermore, age 93, of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Maple Heights Care Center of Mapleton, Iowa.

Deloris Mae Livermore, the daughter of George and Cora (Saboe) Laabs, was born on May 5, 1929, in Canby, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm in Canby and graduated from Canby High School with the class of 1947.

After graduation, Deloris helped out on the family farm until she met the love of her life, Wayne Livermore, at a dance in Clear Lake, Minnesota. The couple were united in marriage on December 7, 1947, in the Lutheran church of Canby.

The couple made their home in Canby and welcomed their first three children: Dennis, Peggy, and Kathy. In 1958 the family relocated to Oto, Iowa, due to Wayne’s employment in the grocery store business. The family moved a few more times to Castana then Dunlap before settling into their forever home in Mapleton, Iowa. During this time Deloris and Wayne welcomed their fourth child, Mark.

A faithful Christian, Deloris was active in the St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Mapleton where in the past she taught Sunday school, was a braille worker, and active in ladies circle. Deloris worked outside of the home at the local grocery store and Ben Franklin Variety Store in Mapleton. She was also active in Royal Neighbors of America and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #496.

Deloris enjoyed tending to her garden and flower beds, sewing, jig-saw puzzles, playing cards and marbles, and treasured spending time with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Peggy (Kimbo) Ketelsen of Castana, IA, Kathy Wunschel of Mapleton, IA and Mark Livermore of Mapleton, IA; daughter-in-law Anne Livermore of Mapleton, IA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents George and Cora Laabs; husband Wayne Livermore; son Dennis Livermore; son-in-law Larry Wunschel; sister Maxine (Orville) Larson; and brother Philo Laabs.