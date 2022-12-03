Jordyne Jones

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Jordyne Nicole Jones, age 32, of Nixa, Missouri on November 2, 2022. She had suffered severe health issues for a number of years.

Jordyne was born on November 2, 1990, in Norfolk, Nebraska, the daughter of John and Jennifer (Sloniger) Jones. She grew up in the church and was baptized into Christ at age twelve. As a teenager, Jordyne taught a Sunday School class for small children and Divorce Care to children of divorced parents. Growing up, she loved to spend time with her friends and all things Sci Fi including her favorite television shows.

Jordyne was very creative and artistic, designing, producing, and having manufactured her enamel pins. She had a great love for her mom’s home cooking such as chicken and noodles and lasagna. A favorite of Jordyne’s was her Grandma Sloniger’s home-made vegetable soup. She loved animals of all kinds, with a special spot in her heart for dogs. Jordyne loved helping others! Upon her death she was able to help others on this earth one final time by donating to Mid America Transplant of St. Louis, Missouri.

She is survived by her mother, Jennifer Jones of Nixa, Missouri; father, John Jones of Wickenburg, Arizona; brother, Jayce Jones of Nixa, Missouri; maternal grandparents: Dean and Pat Sloniger of Nixa, Missouri; and paternal grandmother, Jean Jones of Correctionville, Iowa. Jordyne is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins and by her beloved dog, Sugar Plum.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steven Jones, and beloved dogs: Buddy and Chloe Belle.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, at Countryside Christian Church, 3350 West Jackson Rd., Nixa, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in Jordyne’s name to her immediate family to help with expenses which can be sent to:

The Jones family c/o Dean Sloniger, 311 S. Market St., Nixa, MO 65714

or the Springfield Humane Society (www.swh.org/giving.html). Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.