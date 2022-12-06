| logout
City of Pierson — Public Hearing on Sale of VersaHandler
City of Pierson
LEGAL NOTICE
The City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the VersaHandler by advertising and selling the 2010 Dodge Truck on an online auction taking the highest bid.
The Hearing will be held Dec 14th 2022 at the Pierson City Hall, City of Pierson at 7:00 P.M.
Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.
City of Pierson
By: /s/ Doyle Struve
Doyle Struve, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jeanette Beekman
Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, December 1, 2022