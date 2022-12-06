City of Pierson — Public Hearing on Sale of VersaHandler

City of Pierson

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Pierson shall hold a public hearing concerning the sale of the VersaHandler by advertising and selling the 2010 Dodge Truck on an online auction taking the highest bid.

The Hearing will be held Dec 14th 2022 at the Pierson City Hall, City of Pierson at 7:00 P.M.

Any citizen may file oral or written comments for or against the sale of said property.

City of Pierson

By: /s/ Doyle Struve

Doyle Struve, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeanette Beekman

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 1, 2022