Correctionville City Council Minutes — November 28, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting

November 28, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on November 28, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:27 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert, Bob Beazley and Adam Petty. Absent: None.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Fox to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Amanda Goodenow with ISG was in attendance to discuss the Nelle Bell Development. Plans were brought by Amanda on potential lots and a road into the development area. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve ISG to continue forward with the plans and get the property surveyed. Passed 5/0. Clerk Putzier was instructed to reach out to potential parties interested in some of the property and share design plans with them.

Mayor Hoffmann asked for discussion from the council regarding the old school located at 512 5th Street. The building is looking to be sold by the current owners. Council member Beazley thinks it’s a great opportunity to build a park downtown if the old school was demolished and possibly keep the newer part as a potential events center location. Grants are available for removing and/or repairing part of the structure.

Council advised Clerk Putzier to look into potential grants and council member Beazley will reach out to Attorney Chad Thompson with questions regarding potential purchase of the old school.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Camper’s parking on private property was again discussed.

The existing playground was discussed.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:42 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, December 8, 2022