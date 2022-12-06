Dustin Hoffman

Dustin S. Hoffman, 42 of Kingsley, Iowa passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at a hospital in Denver, Colorado.

Wake services were held from 6:00 pm, Friday, December 2, 2022, at the St. Paul Indian Mission, Sioux City, IA until the service time at 11:00am Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Paul’s Indian Mission. Burial will be held in Lindsey, Nebraska at Hobu Creek Cemetery.

Dustin Scott Hoffman was born on March 27, 1980, in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Teresa Lynn Hoffman.

Dustin devoted his life to taking care of his grandmother and raising his cousins. When he smiled, his whole face would light up and it could just melt your heart. Dustin enjoyed playing pool and listening to music and going for walks.

While living in Denver, Dustin was a volunteer at his church and helped many people. Dustin’s kindness and giving touched many people.

Dustin is survived by his brothers Clyde Hoffman and Cody Hoffman, his sisters Andrea Hoffman and Verna Hoffman, his grandmother Carmen Keys, his aunts Leslie Hoffman, Michelle “Shelly” Barrientos, and Winona Hoffman.